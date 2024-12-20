SCARBOROUGH INNOVATES PARTNERS WITH SUNRAY VENTURE CAPITAL TO ACCELERATE LOCAL STARTUPS WITH 'CATALYST IGNITE'

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In a groundbreaking initiative to nurture and elevate Scarborough's entrepreneurial talent, Scarborough Innovates and Sunray Venture Capital Corporation have joined forces to launch Catalyst Ignite.

The initiative specifically aims to discover and support emerging entrepreneurs from Scarborough's diverse community, providing them with unprecedented access to capital, mentorship, and business development resources. "Scarborough has long been home to incredible entrepreneurial talent and innovative thinking," said Ajan Thiru, founder at Scarborough Innovates. "Through Catalyst Ignite, we're creating a bridge between our community's visionaries and the resources they need to succeed on a local and global scale."

The program welcomes applications from local startups at various stages, from initial concept to Pre-Series A, with a particular focus on ventures that address community needs and demonstrate potential for sustainable growth.

"We recognize the untapped potential within Scarborough's entrepreneurial ecosystem," added Aman Dutta at Sunray Venture Capital. "This partnership represents more than just investment opportunities – it's about creating sustainable economic growth and innovation right here in our community."

"Scarborough is an incredible community filled with creative thinkers and entrepreneurs. As an anchor institution in Scarborough, we look forward to working with Scarborough Innovates to help these young leaders put their dreams into action, in our backyard and beyond!" said Dolf DeJong, CEO of Toronto Zoo.

Selected entrepreneurs will receive:

Expert guidance and mentorship from successful business leaders

Direct access to strategic investment opportunities

Comprehensive feedback from industry veterans

Potential seed funding for promising ventures

Opportunity to join the prestigious Catalyst Ignite program

Integration into Scarborough's growing innovation ecosystem

Catalyst Ignite's first pitch event will feature prominent entrepreneurs from Scarborough who have successfully scaled their businesses, offering inspiration and practical insights to the next generation of business leaders. Throughout the day, participants will pitch their startups to an assessing panel of members, engage in meaningful networking opportunities with potential investors and fellow entrepreneurs, strengthening the local business community.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming Scarborough into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," commented Sam Ibrahim CEO & Founder, Arrow Group. "By providing our entrepreneurs with the right platform and resources, we're investing in the future of our community."

About Scarborough Innovates: Scarborough Innovates is more than just an innovation hub—it's a vision for a brighter future for Scarborough. We are dedicated to cultivating a vibrant startup ecosystem, empowering local entrepreneurs, and driving economic growth. By fostering and showcasing the immense globally connected talent within our community, we aim to connect Scarborough to the rest of Toronto, Canada, and the world.

About Sunray Venture Capital Corporation: Sunray Venture Capital Corporation champions local innovation while providing strategic investments and operational expertise to transform promising ventures into market leaders. Through community integration and sustainable growth practices, Sunray Venture Capital Corp creates a lasting impact in the communities it serves.

For more information: visit www.scarboroughinnovates.ca or contact: Scarborough Innovates. 305 Milner Ave #112, Scarborough, ON M1B 3V4 [email protected]; or www.sunrayvcc.ca or contact: Sunray Venture Capital Corp. 245 Yorkland Blvd #200 North York, ON M2J 4W9 [email protected].