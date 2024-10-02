SCALING FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: GLOBAL LEADERS AND DECISION MAKERS GATHER AT TORONTO GLOBAL FORUM

Oct 02, 2024, 08:00 ET
The prestigious annual economic conference will bring together a diverse array of world leaders and experts over three days to discuss global challenges and opportunities for innovation and resilience.
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto Global Forum is uniting world leaders and decision makers for an impactful and timely discussion on 'Scaling for a Sustainable Future' as they navigate an increasingly challenging economic and geopolitical climate.
Now in its 18th year, the 2024 edition of the Toronto Global Forum is presented by Cogeco and will take place from October 16–18 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.
This year's agenda will feature in-depth discussions on crucial topics including finance, energy, infrastructure, technology (artificial intelligence), supply chain, cyber security, the new economy and more. New this year, sessions will be livestreamed and available to a global audience via www.IEFA.tv.
A preliminary list of speakers is available online and includes:
- Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, Canada
- François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Canada
- Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson
- Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario
- John Graham, President and CEO, CPP Investments
- Liza Jonson, CEO, Swedbank Robur
- Kunal Kapoor, CEO, Morningstar
- Jon McKenzie, President and CEO, Cenovus
- Boitumelo Mosako, CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA)
- Rick Muncrief, President and CEO, Devon Energy
- Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Canada
- Lisa Raitt, Vice-Chair, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets
- Evan Siddall, CEO, AIMCo
- Macky Tall, Chair of Infrastructure Group, The Carlyle Group
More speakers will be announced in the days leading up to the event.
The Toronto Global Forum is organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), an organization created to encourage connection, collaboration and innovation in order to address the world's challenges.
"It is a privilege to welcome this delegation of thought leaders and industry experts to this year's Toronto Global Forum as the IEFA celebrates its 30th anniversary," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA. "This year's theme reflects our ongoing commitment to navigating the complexities of the 21st century by fostering a future where our nations are no longer simply surviving but thriving in sustainable economies."
|
Date:
|
October 16-18, 2024
|
Place:
|
Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto
|
Themes:
|
Scaling for a Sustainable Future
|
Wednesday, October 16 – Transition Finance, Digital Acceleration & Future of Work
|
Thursday, October 17 – Energy, Infrastructure & Critical Resources
|
Friday, October 18 – International Trade and Geopolitics
Media Accreditation
To apply for media accreditation, please fill out the form here: https://www.torontoglobalforum.com/#/media?lang=en
For the program and list of confirmed speakers, please visit www.torontoglobalforum.com.
Watch the TGF livestream on IEFA.tv
Watch sessions post-event on YouTube
Follow IEFA on X #TGF
Like IEFA on Facebook
Follow IEFA on LinkedIn
Follow IEFA on Instagram
About the Toronto Global Forum
The Toronto Global Forum (TGF) was founded in 2006 and is hosted annually by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). The TGF gathers international thought leaders across business, government and civil society to discuss the major challenges, and subsequent opportunities, the world economy is facing today. As countries and industries seek ways to enhance economic and environmental resilience and foster societal development, the conference explores and debates these topics through an international lens, spanning topics including finance, energy, natural resources, infrastructure and healthcare. The event acts as a platform where organizations and institutions can connect with a focus on potential partnerships, investment opportunities and future collaboration.
SOURCE Toronto Global Forum
For more information about the Toronto Global Forum or to arrange an interview with a conference speaker, please contact Taylor Jantzi ([email protected] or 416-575-5366).
Share this article