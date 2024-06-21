SCALIAN strengthens its avionics and unmanned offers with the acquisition of Mannarino Systems & Software

PARIS, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - SCALIAN today announced that it has acquired the Canadian company Mannarino Systems & Software Inc. (MANNARINO), which specializes in avionics for electric aircraft and drones, and more globally in certified systems for the aerospace sector. The acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy to expand internationally and focus on safety-critical systems and software engineering.

MANNARINO's engineering team is dedicated to the development of safety-critical systems, with deep expertise in hardware and software designs for a wide range of aeronautic products, including those focused on next-generation electric aircraft and drones. Through its Transport Canada Design Approval Organization (DAO), MANNARINO also supports product certification for both airborne software and electronic hardware, assisting in the acceleration of development cycles.

Customers' time to market is further reduced with MANNARINO's high-performing, ARINC 653 compliant Real-Time Operating System; the M-RTOS. The certification of M-RTOS is nearing completion with a major European airframer.

A comprehensive solution addressing the challenge of sustainable mobility

Together with MANNARINO, SCALIAN will offer unparalleled avionics capabilities to its customers with coverage of the whole scope of avionics engineering from basic design and architecture to certification and maintenance, in both Europe and North America. Additionally, MANNARINO is highly involved in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market working with numerous clients to develop next-generation electric aircraft and drones. This expertise will allow SCALIAN to support the evolution of sustainable aeronautics over the next decade.

MANNARINO's President John Mannarino said, "MANNARINO is excited to embrace a new chapter by joining SCALIAN Group. By building on the core competencies and excellent customer relationships of both companies, MANNARINO will offer its customers unrivalled added value and points of differentiation from competitors' offerings. MANNARINO will continue to expand its engineering service solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand from industry and its customers for cutting-edge, agile and cost-effective solutions. We will take M-RTOS to new levels of technical innovation surpassing current market leaders and will continue to be the go-to service provider for both first-time applicants and customers developing next-generation products by continuing to grow our DAO in ways not yet imagined by the industry. As we enter this new phase, I want to thank the SCALIAN and WENDEL leadership for their vision. I also want to thank the MANNARINO staff for their dedication, expertise and teamwork, and, as always, I want to thank our customers for their trust. We will continue to deliver for all our stakeholders with continued high quality and respect for all."

SCALIAN's CEO Yvan Chabanne added, "The acquisition of MANNARINO is the first step of our 2028 goal to enhance our position in North America and in our System & Software Engineering practice. This partnership directly addresses the acceleration of customer needs in complex and safety-critical embedded technologies. MANNARINO is very well-recognized for its know-how in the iconic field of eVTOLs, with the ability to deploy certifiable code through its DAO accreditation, supplemented by its very innovative home-made solution for onboard operating systems. I am convinced that revenue synergies to be achieved will enable SCALIAN to significantly expand its offering by integrating high-performance systems, including AI, in the next generation of products to the benefit of our customers. Sharing the same values with the MANNARINO team, which is led by founder John MANNARINO, was a key element in bringing our businesses together. With a common vision, we share the ambition to succeed for our employees and our customers. We welcome the fantastic MANNARINO team on board!"

SCALIAN advisors:

Legal – DD et transactionnel: Fasken: Carl Bélanger, Alexie Amyotte , Émilie Clairoux, Kim Ledoux August Debouzy: Rodrigue Tchouale

Finance: Accuracy: Guillaume Roux, Eva Marichez, Hans Hasenohr

Tax: Andersen: Patrick Coutu, Omar Yassine , Myriam Vallée

Structure: Cazals Manzo: Morgan Anfray, Xavier Colard , Bertrand de Saint Quentin Andersen: Patrick Coutu, Omar Yassine , Myriam Vallée

Management consulting: Fides: Franck Vacher, Maxime Aps , Carla Llona



MANNARINO advisors:

Legal: Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP: Philippe Johnson , Elliot Greenstone, Jordan Altman , Ryan Brun , Jordana Khouah, Marie-Emmanuelle Vaillancourt , Hélène Bussières, Mark-Anthony Nakis Bredin Prat: Christine Lenis

Financial Advisor: Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc.: Francois Tellier , Sid Nair , Yuwei Pan , Ryan Marinelli

Tax and Accounting: RICHTER LLP: Earl Forman , Dominique Loiseau , Ian Weinstein , Adam Caplan



About SCALIAN:

Founded in 1989, SCALIAN (revenue of €550 million euros) is specialized in engineering, the development of complex digital systems, industrial project management including supply chain management, business applications, cybersecurity and AI. The company is currently expanding internationally and stands out for the synergies it brings to bear on consulting, OT and IT services for major high-stakes industrial programs, with offerings and solutions supported by an in-house innovation approach (analytics, simulation, AI, drones, etc.). SCALIAN is involved in 13 countries for Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Naval, Railways, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Banking and Public sectors.

« Humans & Technology to scale up sustainable performance".

www.scalian.com

About MANNARINO:

MANNARINO has over two decades of internationally recognized expertise in aerospace engineering including the development, validation and verification of safety-critical systems, certifiable software and electronic hardware. It is also an accredited Transport Canada DAO (Design Approval Organization). The company also provides a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) affordable, safe, and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) solution, the M-RTOS. MANNARINO is the only COTS RTOS provider with certification delegation.

"Leading Safety-Critical Systems Engineering Company"

www.mss.ca

SCALIAN Press contact –

Agence LA SUITE AND CO,

Omar Tazi: [email protected] – 06 35 36 74 80,

Perrine Soymié, [email protected], 06 45 33 72 18;

MANNARINO Press contact:

Mario Iacobelli, [email protected], 001 514 793 1354;

Jim Palmer, [email protected], 001 514 466 5031

SOURCE Mannarino Systems & Software Inc