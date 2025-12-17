SCALE AI Announces New Investments to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's artificial intelligence (AI) cluster, announced today new investments supporting applied AI projects in Alberta, part of a broad national effort unveiled yesterday by SCALE AI and Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.

In Alberta, SCALE AI is supporting a new applied AI initiative with a total project value of $3 million. This project led by Arcus Power illustrates how organizations in the province are adopting advanced AI technologies to strengthen competitiveness, accelerate innovation, and contribute to Canada's economic growth.

More specifically, this project will enable battery operators to optimize charging and discharging based on real-time market signals, grid requirements, and asset health--boosting revenue, reducing wear, and improving overall system performance.

The total investments led by SCALE AI in Alberta now exceed $25 million, supporting 7 AI projects since the program's launch in 2018.

These projects are part of SCALE AI's largest funding round to date. Totaling $128.5 million and announced yesterday, this announcement is a clear sign of the strong momentum behind artificial intelligence in Alberta and in Canada--from growing public-sector commitment to build AI capabilities across industries nationwide. The announcement also highlights a growing trend: a rising number of projects now involve partners from multiple provinces, reflecting an increasingly interprovincial AI ecosystem and a strengthening culture of collaboration across Canada.

With the Government of Canada developing a renewed national AI strategy, investments like these are accelerating the commercialization and adoption of Canadian AI technologies in Alberta.

These projects also reflect a strong public-private partnership, with a 2:1 private-to-public investment ratio supporting real-world implementation and long-term economic impact.

Today's announcement took place at Alberta Innovates in Calgary. The event brought together Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation, along with project partners, provincial AI leaders, and representatives from SCALE AI.

Quotes

"These projects, led by the Scale AI Cluster, reflect our comprehensive and ambitious nationwide approach to artificial intelligence and economic growth--one in which we work shoulder to shoulder with our partners to build world-class ecosystems and drive transformative outcomes through made-in-Canada AI solutions. The Global Innovation Clusters' collaborative model enables Canadian innovators to move at the speed of business, respond quickly to market needs, commercialize bold ideas and strengthen Canada's competitive edge." -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions" -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Artificial intelligence is opening new opportunities for Canadians, helping us work more efficiently, tackle real-world challenges and improve our living standards. Applied AI is where that impact is felt most clearly: on factory floors, in supply chains, in hospitals and across the companies building the next wave of innovation. Through these new Scale AI Cluster investments, our government is supporting leading Canadian companies deploying innovative AI solutions responsibly and strategically, in collaboration with Scale AI, Canadian innovators, academia and communities--driving economic growth and reinforcing Canada's leadership in applied AI." -- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Alberta has always been a hub for energy innovation, and today's announcement shows how artificial intelligence is helping us take that leadership to the next level. By investing in projects that optimize battery performance and integrate clean technologies, we're building a stronger, more sustainable economy while creating opportunities for businesses and workers across the province." -- Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"AI is now taking root in every province, and the pace of development across the country is truly exciting. We're seeing every province rapidly expanding their capabilities, building new expertise and accelerating the adoption and commercialization of AI. The projects we are announcing this week reflect the growing breadth and depth of Canada's AI ecosystem, helping ensure the country remains at the forefront of a sector that is already shaping the competitiveness of tomorrow's economy." -- Julien Billot, CEO of SCALE AI

"Canadian industries are making remarkable progress in putting AI to work. These technologies have the power to transform business models, strengthen decision-making and equip teams to reach new levels of performance. Our goal is simple: ensure AI becomes a core element of every Canadian business strategy. Canada is uniquely positioned to lead this technological shift, supported by world-class research and talent. By co-investing in high-impact initiatives, SCALE AI is helping accelerate the commercialization of AI across the country." -- Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI

