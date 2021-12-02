Scala Announces the Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.60

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Scala today announced the latest release of its flagship digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 12.60, which delivers unparalleled fidelity into network health for enterprises deploying Scala technology at scale. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, has made significant resource investment to enhance the platform, having Enterprise 12.60 as the third major release in the past two years.

The new improvements build on two prior versions of Scala Enterprise, delivering greater transparency into digital signage hardware management than ever before. "We have continued the momentum of adding major features since the release of 12.00 last fall with a goal of making digital display management easier and more intuitive. Features such as Player Health Rollup and Enhanced Commissioning perfectly illustrate this goal as we gear up for more exciting new features to come in the next release," said Joe Sullivan, COO of Scala.

Highlights of Scala Enterprise 12.60

allows users to quickly commission any new player from a mobile device using Wi-Fi Player Health Rollup is a graphical display with drill-down capabilities to monitor player operational health on every player in the network

Now, network managers can rely on Player Health Rollup for more visibility into operational health. Player Health Rollup is a graphical display that provides high-level views with individual player drill-downs. The latest release also includes faster setup of new players with Enhanced Commissioning.

Enterprise 12.60 is available at www.Scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

About Scala

Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets.

