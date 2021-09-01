Saysh Partners with SCI to Launch New Lifestyle Brand

In the year since the world locked down due to COVID-19, spending on e-commerce has soared. Smart retailers are now looking for ways to take additional costs out of the value chain without sacrificing customer experience. One strategy where brands are seeing strong results is cross-border shipping using the Section 321 exemption in the Canada-US-Mexico free trade agreement.

"By fulfilling orders out of our Canadian facilities and shipping directly to consumers in the U.S., we are able to help clients, like Saysh, reduce their costs by up to 20 percent through waived or refunded duties," explains Dave Mack, Vice President, Omnichannel Retail at SCI.

Saysh is a new brand co-founded by Allyson Felix, a 27-time World Athletics champion and the most decorated Track & Field Olympian, with a mission to create a future in which inequality is undermined by female creativity and athleticism. The brand's debut product, a lifestyle sneaker for women called the Saysh One, sold out in a pre-order offering and pairs are arriving with customers starting this week.

"Saysh customers can trust that we have their best interests at heart, that we are supporting them in every aspect of their lives -- from the shoes they wear on their feet, to the inspiring and difficult conversations they're having with their best friends and family," says Wes Felix, Co-founder and CEO of Saysh.

Customers are also invited to join the Saysh Collective, offering connection, alliance, and correspondence to inspire and uplift all women.

"This is an important brand that is driving important changes in gender equality," Mack says. "We are delighted to be a part of this movement and to help Saysh delight and engage their customers with best-in-class direct to consumer logistics.

"We chose SCI because of their excellent track record supporting brands of all sizes shipping on both sides of the border. We have had an incredible experience launching with their on boarding team and believe that they will be a true partner through all stages of growth!", says Darren Breedveld, Co-Founder & COO/CFO of Saysh.

About SCI

SCI is one of Canada's leading providers of supply chain solutions that go beyond traditional logistics services. SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow.

Trusted by clients in the retail, e-commerce , technology , and healthcare sectors, SCI operates the most extensive national distribution and transportation network in Canada, consisting of 30 distribution centres coast to coast along with over 40 critical parts stocking locations and specialized white glove shipping hubs.

SCI shares the learnings from the sectors they operate in, providing the audience with information to guide their supply chain to success through blog posts , case studies and white papers.

About Saysh

Saysh is a community-centered lifestyle brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, a 27- time World Athletics champion and the most decorated Track and field Olympian; and Wes Felix, her brother and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. The Saysh Collective is the overarching virtual community that offers customers early access to product drops and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals through inspirational conversations, energizing workouts and exclusive member perks. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Learn more at saysh.com.

