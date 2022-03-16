Say hello to Allo! The first protein powder crafted to deliciously dissolve into hot coffee

Choose Natural for a flavourless option that preserves the taste of your favourite cup of joe. Or if you prefer natural-tasting flavour in your coffee, try Allo's subtly sweet vanilla, luscious caramel, or rich hazelnut.

Allo is now available for purchase on liveallo.com as a 10-packet box for $19.99 for the non-creamer option, $21.99 for the creamer option, and a variety pack of seven packets that include flavoured and non-flavoured options for $19.99.

The demand for Allo became clear when social media users began sharing their DIY protein coffee – "proffee" – attempts on their channels. The results were clumpy, unpleasant and undrinkable. So, Allo Nutrition discovered a unique way to combine protein as an additive to hot coffee to solve this problem.

Getting enough protein is also now easier and more delicious, in a product that combines the best of both worlds, that of coffee and a protein shake. No more carrying coffee in one hand and a protein shake in the other. Instead, you can enjoy one drink either at home or on the go, before work or after a workout.

Allo works with a minimum 8-ounce serving of hot coffee, including espresso and cappuccino. It also dissolves and tastes great in hot tea, hot matcha, and hot chocolate. And because Allo comes in packets, you can toss a packet into a bag before heading out the door and use it in take-out coffee.

About Allo Nutrition

Allo Nutrition is an innovative start-up from Toronto, Canada – and not just your typical nutrition company. Our mission is to empower people to live their best lives by starting each day strong. We craft innovative products that have never been done before, and curate products that enhance everyday lifestyles in an easy and manageable way. That's because we understand life gets busy, and we all want to do better for ourselves, our bodies, and our health. In Latin, Alo translates to "nourish." We have taken nutrition and science to bring to you science-based nutrition that works for you.

For further information: Maya Amani, Managing director, Allo Nutrition, (416) 660-9626, [email protected]