SAXX Undie Run 2019: Torontonians Will Hit the Streets in Their Undies This Saturday to Raise Funds and Awareness for Movember

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - This Saturday, runners will brave the elements and hit the streets of Toronto in their SAXX moustache-themed underwear to raise funds and awareness for men's health. The 2K run will start and finish at The Citizen on King Street West. This is the 13th Movember campaign in Canada, where people Grow, Move or Host to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. To strip down and join the Movember Undie Run, visit Movember.com .

WHAT: Movember Undie Run, presented by SAXX Underwear

Movember Undie Run Video (2018)



WHEN: Saturday, November 9th, 2019

· 12 p.m. – Registration opens

· 1:30 p.m. – Run commences West down King St. West to Portland, North to Richmond, South on Spadina, West on King St. back to The Citizen

· Post run – 5 p.m. - Après-Run Party at The Citizen



WHERE: The Citizen – 522 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4

Access the official route map here.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Sam Wilson and Shane DeMerchant , Movember Canada

and , Movember Canada Mo Bros participating in the Undie Run

About the Movember Foundation

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

