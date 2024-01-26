Savour every bite! Winterlicious starts today at more than 200 participating Toronto restaurants

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto's Winterlicious event heats things up from now until Thursday, February 8, inviting everyone to indulge in new dining experiences and savour flavours as diverse as the city itself. Patrons can choose from chef curated three-course prix fixe menus at six price points ranging between $20 and $55 for lunch and $25 to $75 for dinner.

2024 marks the 20-year anniversary of Toronto's favourite foodie event that started with 36 participants and has since grown to include more than 200 top restaurants across the city. First time participants this year include Black + Blue Restaurant, Café Zuzu, La Palma, Little Sister Portland, Margo, Miss Likklemore's, Sara, and Vela. A complete list of restaurants is available on the City's Winterlicious webpage: www.toronto.ca/winterlicious.

There is something for every taste, with up to 70 per cent of Winterlicious participating restaurants featuring three-course vegetarian menus and 30 per cent offering three-course gluten free meals. More than 60 per cent of participating restaurants are accessible. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made directly with the participating dining establishments.

Working with partners in the hospitality sector and Toronto's network of Business Improvement Areas, the City continues to develop and deliver programs to support restaurants, main streets and independent businesses.

The City is grateful for the support of media partners CP24, NewsTalk 1010 and Toronto Star.

High-resolution Winterlicious images are available on the City's Flickr page (www.flickr.com/photos/cityoftoronto/albums/72177720313337704/) and a promotional video is available on the City's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/watch?v=fh8LHwgrguE ) .

About Winterlicious and Summerlicious

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs were created by the City and began in 2003, as a way to boost Toronto's restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the program's inception, participating restaurants have served more than eight million meals, generating more than $353 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry.

