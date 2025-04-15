Save Up to 80% on Roof Replacement with RoofLife's Eco-Friendly Treatment

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - RoofLife, a Toronto-based roofing innovator, is rewriting the rules of home maintenance with a revolutionary approach that prioritizes restoration over replacement. Using cutting-edge Green Technology, RoofLife's roof rejuvenation treatment is offering homeowners a dramatically more affordable, environmentally friendly way to extend the life of their asphalt shingle roofs — and it's turning heads across the country.

For decades, conventional roofing advice has followed a simple script: when shingles show wear, it's time to tear it all off. But that mindset, experts say, is outdated. RoofLife's rejuvenation process targets the root cause of asphalt shingle aging: oxidation and oil loss, which causes brittleness, curling, and granule shedding. Instead of sending tons of waste to landfill, the company restores aging shingles to a like-new condition with a quick, non-invasive treatment.

"The reality is, most shingles aren't failing because they're beyond repair," says Brett Mitsubata, Director of Operations at RoofLife. "They're failing because they've lost essential oils and granular shedding. Our process restores that — and with it, their strength, flexibility, and longevity."

At the core of RoofLife's disruptive approach is Green Technology, a bio-based rejuvenator made from soybean oil. The solution penetrates deep into the shingles, replenishing lost oils, sealing micro-cracks, and restoring flexibility — all while locking down loose granules and enhancing the roof's appearance.

Key Benefits Include:

Increased Flexibility: Rejuvenated shingles regain pliability, preventing cracks, curling, and breakage.

Rejuvenated shingles regain pliability, preventing cracks, curling, and breakage. Enhanced Granular Adhesion: Granules stay where they belong, improving weather resistance and prevents asphalt degradation.

Granules stay where they belong, improving weather resistance and prevents asphalt degradation. Curb Appeal: The treatment restores the roof's original color and finish for a fresher, cleaner look.

The treatment restores the roof's original color and finish for a fresher, cleaner look. Environmental Responsibility: By preserving existing shingles, RoofLife helps keep roofing waste out of Canadian landfills.

By preserving existing shingles, RoofLife helps keep Cost Efficiency: On average, rejuvenation costs up to 80% less than a traditional roof replacement.

Big Savings, Small Footprint

A full roof replacement in Ontario can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 or more, depending on the size and complexity. Roof rejuvenation, by comparison, typically falls between $1,000 and $3,000 (depending on the square footage of the roof).

Homeowners will also reduce construction waste and cut down on the more than 1.2 million tons of roofing material that end up in landfills.

A Maintenance-First Mindset for Modern Homeowners

RoofLife is also helping homeowners shift their mindset from reactive to proactive . Much like changing the oil in a car, regular roof rejuvenation keeps your roof in top shape, preventing major issues before they arise.

Signs a roof might be a candidate for rejuvenation include:

Granule loss

Curling or cracking shingles

Fading or discoloration

Roofs between 5–20 years old

Roofs with major structural damage or missing shingles may still require partial repairs, but in many cases, rejuvenation is a viable, and far smarter, first step.

RoofLife: A Trusted Name in Roof Rejuvenation

RoofLife's team of certified technicians uses advanced equipment and techniques to ensure thorough, consistent results. Every treatment is backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty, offering homeowners peace of mind alongside significant savings.

"People are blown away when they realize they don't need to spend $15,000 on a new roof," says Mitsubata. "We help them protect what they already have — and that's something people are eager for in today's economy."

About RoofLife

RoofLife is giving the roofing industry a long-overdue update as inflation, supply chain issues, and environmental concerns reshape how Canadians approach homeownership. The company's blend of science, sustainability, and savings is providing homeowners with a long-missing option and rewriting the rules of roofing in the process. RoofLife is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information about RoofLife and our new roof replacement alternative, call us at 1-833-550-5433 or www.rooflife.ca .

RoofLife, Address: 4101 Steeles Ave West Suite 209, Toronto ON, M3N 1V7, Email: [email protected]