SAVE UP TO 25% OFF YOUR STAY AT THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO!

Great savings: This summer, the earlier you book your stay, the more you save! Rate is subject to availability. The offer includes free Wi-Fi, complimentary hotel amenities for the entire family, and discounts to some of Toronto's best attractions. Visit our website for more exciting summer offers.

Unique family amenities and renovated guestrooms: Situated on the second floor, our Family Fun Zone includes 'Corkscrew', the only indoor waterslide in downtown Toronto, a family pool, Club 33 Teen Lounge, and Kid Centre. Deck 27 is an adult-only sanctuary with an adult-only pool, fitness center and sun deck offering panoramic views of the city skyline. As part of the hotel's commitment to delivering an enhanced guest experience, the 2023 renovation of 600 Executive rooms provide a home away from home for guests looking for comfort and affordability. Continuing in 2024, the hotel raises the bar with additional refurbishments to include 963 rooms in the Chelsea Tower, a renovated lobby and bar. The revamped hotel brings a new level of guest experience that reaffirms the Chelsea Hotel at the top of the city's upper mid-scale hotels.

Exclusive Attraction Partner Discounts: Thanks to the hotel's partnership program, Show Your Key and Save program, Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto's hottest attractions, including Little Canada, just steps from the hotel. Additionally, make friends with sharks and stingrays at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, bring out your inner scientist at the Ontario Science Centre, immerse yourself in art at the Royal Ontario Museum, take a tour at Steam Whistle Brewing, and find yourself upside-down at Canada's Wonderland. For a full list of events and festivals happening around the city, take a look at Destination Toronto's calendar of events. The Chelsea Hotel is also the official hotel of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) – Special offers will be available this summer.

Culinary offerings: Relax in the sun on the licensed Chelsea Patio, a hidden oasis in the heart of downtown. Connected to Market Garden Restaurant, guests can order an array of freshly prepared dishes, house-made pizzas, or opt for convenient grab-and-go items. For upscale dining, venture into Elm Street Bar & Lounge for happy hour deals and/or an exquisite dinner.

Brilliant: Elevate your travel experience with Brilliant by Langham, the ultimate loyalty and rewards program. Enjoy exclusive benefits as you ascend through membership tiers. The more you spend, the more rewards you will earn. Delight in better rates on rooms and dining, and receive personalized offers tailored to your preferences. Plus, gain access to exclusive member-only events and promotions.

Join Brilliant by Langham today and unlock unique travel experiences with our Langham properties worldwide.

Partnerships: Since 2013, Chelsea Hotel has donated over $1 million in support of SickKids Foundation and AboutKidsHealth, a health education resource for children, youth and caregivers that empowers families to become a partner in their own health care by equipping them with reliable, evidence-based health information that is easy to understand and immediately available, regardless of where they are in Canada. The Chelsea Hotel continued with building on their annual food drive during the festive season and, for the second year, donated $1 per stay throughout the month of December to Daily Bread Food Bank, which resulted in a donation of over $30K. For the past several years, the hotel collected close to 2,000 pounds of food each year, as part of the holiday drive.

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

SOURCE Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

Media contact: Tracy Ford, Director of Public Relations, Tel: +1 416-585-4396, Email: [email protected]