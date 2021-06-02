Save the Date! Expedia Announces First-Ever Expedia Travel Week Kicking Off June 8th

Travellers will find up to 40% savings on hotels in popular destinations for not only the upcoming summer travel season; bookings can be made for travel until the end of January 2022 to accommodate travellers that are planning for the future. In addition to the extensive deals, Expedia has partnered with top-tier travel and lifestyle influencers to curate custom itineraries, released each day of the sale with limited 20%-off coupons.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL WEEK DEALS UP TO 40% OFF

To help travellers get more out of their next trip, Expedia is launching five days of deals to some of the most dream-worthy destinations. Whether it's a relaxing summer trip to explore the great outdoors, a staycation nearby, or dreams of an international bucket list vacation for later in the year, there's something for every kind of traveller.

Looking at search data on Expedia.ca1 for the rest of the year, the top domestic spots showing interest include: Banff, Whistler, Canmore, Tobermory, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Vancouver, Mont Tremblant, Jasper and Kelowna. This demonstrates Canadians are interested in destinations with closer proximity to the outdoors; however, there is also some interest for city escapes as restrictions lift over the coming months.

All Expedia Travel Week hotel deals are for travel dates June 8, 2021 – Jan 31, 2022, and most include flexible cancellation policies, making it the perfect time to lock in travel plans to look forward to for the rest of the year and into January 2022.

Plus, find exclusive cruise offers such as complimentary on-board credits, upgrades and discounts from AMA Waterways, Carnival and Norwegian for select sailings through 2023.*

Shiv Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Expedia Brand says: "The demand the travel industry is seeing for the summer and beyond demonstrates just how eager travellers are to get back out there, and the perfect opportunity for us to show it matters who you travel with. Expedia Travel Week is truly our biggest sales event to date, with more deals, more tools for inspiration and discovery and ultimately more value delivered to our travellers. We've pulled out all the stops to make this a celebration of travellers and the vacations we can't wait to reclaim."

INTRODUCING DAILY GETAWAYS: 20% OFF CURATED ITINERARIES

In celebration of Expedia Travel Week, Expedia tapped travel and lifestyle trendsetters to create Daily Getaways, custom itineraries for travellers to discover and plan that much-deserved vacation or bucket list trip. Each day of the sale, a new Daily Getaway itinerary will be featured and will include a limited-time 20%-off coupon to be used on the selected hotels.** Travellers can preview the Daily Getaways and save the date for their favourite future trips:

TUESDAY, JUNE 8 : Where to stay when planning a future trip to Peru or Oahu from @cindycournoyer

Where to stay when planning a future trip to or from @cindycournoyer WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 : Discovering hidden gems in Victoria and Oahu with @vancitywild

Discovering hidden gems in and with @vancitywild THURSDAY, JUNE 10 : Learn @allieandsam's tricks to enjoying beach life in Miami and how to get the most out of a visit to Whistler

Learn @allieandsam's tricks to enjoying beach life in and how to get the most out of a visit to Whistler FRIDAY, JUNE 11 : The perfect dreamy getaway in Miami or Toronto with @filipajackson

The perfect dreamy getaway in or with @filipajackson SATURDAY, JUNE 12 : Rest and recharge in Vancouver and Montreal with @shayla0h

EXPEDIA REWARDS PERKS

For Rewards Members looking to make up for lost time and really maximize their points game, Expedia Travel Week will be one of the largest promotions to date:

5X APP OFFER During Expedia Travel Week Rewards Members can shop through the mobile app and receive 5X points on any transaction, that's up to 10 points for every $1.00 spent. Members can stack this offer to get even more rewards by shopping VIP Access properties and receive 7X points, up to 14 points for every $1.00 spent.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF EXPEDIA TRAVEL WEEK

Expedia wants travellers to have all the tools they need to make travel plans they feel confident and excited about. Follow these tips to get the most out of Expedia Travel Week and your next trip:

DOWNLOAD THE APP In addition to unlocking 5x the Rewards points during Expedia Travel Week, Expedia's award-winning mobile app also makes it easier to plan and keep track of travel plans, with handy push notifications alerting travellers to itinerary changes, easy messaging with your hotel, and a map feature to find nearby things to do.

In addition to unlocking 5x the Rewards points during Expedia Travel Week, Expedia's award-winning mobile app also makes it easier to plan and keep track of travel plans, with handy push notifications alerting travellers to itinerary changes, easy messaging with your hotel, and a map feature to find nearby things to do. BOOK FLEXIBLE RATES Most deals featured during Expedia Travel Week have flexible cancellation policies. By choosing refundable rates this allows travellers to snag a great deal or get a trip on the books without worrying about plans needing to change. Filter search results for "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" and select a refundable room type.

Most deals featured during Expedia Travel Week have flexible cancellation policies. By choosing refundable rates this allows travellers to snag a great deal or get a trip on the books without worrying about plans needing to change. Filter search results for "free cancellation" or "reserve now, pay later" and select a refundable room type. UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travellers can save up to hundreds of dollars on their trip.

Just by booking multiple items at the same time, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travellers can save up to hundreds of dollars on their trip. KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the Expedia Travel Advisor, which lets travellers type in their origin and destination to see what travel advisories or COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

You can view the new creative here, and follow Expedia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for campaign updates.

*Offers vary by cruise line

**20%-off coupons are unique to each Daily Getaway, and are only valid for the hotels featured on that specific Daily Getaway for a 24-hour period, while supplies last.

1Data is based on search data on Expedia.ca for the search dates of April 10, 2021 – May 9, 2021, for the travel dates of October 1, 2021- December 31, 2021.

Traveller wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travellers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travellers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

