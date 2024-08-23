Save Sudan from Total Collapse: Gathering at Parliament Hill on Saturday, August 24th

The Families of Sudanese Canadians are killed by war and hunger, many surviving on tree leaves

Ottawa, August 24th, 1:00 P.M., Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Sudanese Canadians Communities Associations in Canada, friends of Sudan, grassroots and civil society organizations, and other communities invite you to a crucial demonstration in Ottawa that aims to raise awareness about the ongoing Bloody Tragic War and humanitarian crisis in Sudan, as well as the continuous suffering of the Sudanese people.

Sudan is currently facing one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises due to ongoing conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Since April 2023, this conflict has resulted:

Over 11 million people been displaced, including 6.6 million internally and 1.8 million who have fled to neighboring countries





10,000 killed; 6,000 missing





8,000 reported rape cases





more than 25.6 million people are suffering from acute hunger, with famine conditions declared in parts of North Darfur





severe disruptions in health services, over 80% out of services, resulting in outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and measles.

ACTION PLAN – We urge the Canadian government to do the following:

Ensure Canada's foreign policy aligns with humanitarian principles to address this crisis, work with allies, the UN, and like-minded countries to strengthen existing initiatives to end the war and limit its expansion.





While acknowledging Canada's humanitarian pathway for family members, the scope 3250 applications, is very limited, slow, we urgently request the Government to mirror the humanitarian commitment demonstrated in previous policies in similar situations.





SOURCE Darfur Diaspora Association

Contact info: Dr. Saad Hussein, email: [email protected], (C) +1 (438) 994-8390; Abdulkarim Bashir, email: [email protected], (C) 343 573 6470