Save Kississing Lake - Stop Acid Mine Drainage

SHERRIDON, MB, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -A small northwestern Manitoba community has launched a public appeal to urge the Province of Manitoba to stop contamination of a pristine fishing lake, the pride of Sherridon and centre of the local economy.



Acidic water laced with heavy metals from a Province of Manitoba mine remediation project has been contaminating Kississing Lake with cadmium, aluminum, copper, zinc and iron concentrations in excess of Canadian Water Quality Standards for years. Sept 2024 samples show pH 5.86 at the discharge point from Camp Lake, where millions of tonnes of sulfide-bearing mine tailings are submerged. A spring 2024 sample was pH 4.91, well below the water quality environmental standards for Canada. Discharge of wastewater pH below 5.0 is subject to criminal charges in the USA.

Sherridon's Mayors and concerned citizens have been appealing to every Manitoba and Canadian government authority to take action, to isolate the brown-orange water of Camp Lake and prevent further damage downstream. The community has been raising funds to get the word out, to compel action to save Kississing Lake.

Come and see photos, water test results and past media coverage here www.savekississing.ca

[email protected]

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1ALRhyLPTg/?mibextid=K35XfP

Donate to our GoFundMe : https://www.gofundme.com/f/gshy9-save-our-lake

Please write to the Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew at [email protected] and ask for the Camp Lake acidic water discharge to be stopped immediately.

Background:

The Sherritt Gordon mine operated from 1931 to 1951 as a copper-zinc producer and deposited seven million tons of acid-generating tailings covering 47 hectares of land, leaching into nearby lakes. In 1952 and 1953, the mine was closed and the site cleaned up in accordance with the standards of the day.

Rehabilitation work undertaken by Manitoba: https://www.gov.mb.ca/sd/environment_and_biodiversity/mines/oa_rehab_history.html



Sherridon or Mars? My first visit by Eric Reader, Wilderness Committee Friday, December 24, 2010

This was my first taste of what environmental horrors the mining industry is capable of.

https://www.wildernesscommittee.org/news/sherridon-or-mars-my-first-visit

SOURCE Save Kississing

Media Contact: Debi Hatch, 204-468-2128