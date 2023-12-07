Sauna and ice bath studio, Alter, announces soft opening in College West on December 13

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Sauna and ice bath studio, Alter , announces the opening of their first location in Toronto's beloved College West neighbourhood on December 13. Alter was founded by four entrepreneurial close friends – Ujwal Shah, Aleya Velshi, Melissa Donato, and Tyler Ackerman – with a vision to enhance Torontonians' everyday lives. Alter's mission is to make hot and cold exposure a more approachable and consistent practice by creating an atmosphere that is warm, welcoming, and community-oriented and an experience that pays homage to this centuries-old modality.

Alter will offer flexible Drop-In sessions that allow guests to experience their spacious sauna, four-person ice baths with two temperature options, lounge spaces, and other amenities on their own time. The Drop-Ins will be self-led with an expert Facilitator in the space to provide guidance, if needed; however, Alter aims to empower its community to shape their own experience in these Drop-Ins.

For its soft opening, Alter will also introduce two of its signature 60-minute classes:

Foundational: A class for both beginners and seasoned practitioners who want to perfect their practice and get back to basics. This class will include simple breathwork, movement patterns, and essential oils with downtempo music.

A class for both beginners and seasoned practitioners who want to perfect their practice and get back to basics. This class will include simple breathwork, movement patterns, and essential oils with downtempo music. Unwind: A class for those who want to slow down and release physical, mental, and emotional tension. This class will focus on the power of heat and will incorporate long, deep stretches, downregulating breathwork, and calming essential oils.

Each of these classes will be led by some of Toronto's most tenured meditation, breathwork, and yoga instructors, all of which have perfected their practices for 10+ years.

"We've seen firsthand the importance of bathing culture all around the world, with our most recent experience taking place in Finland. We're so excited to build a space that pays homage to these cultural traditions, and elevates the importance of this practice", said Ujwal, Co-Founder & President of Alter. "We want our space to feel like a second home, a place where people feel welcomed, and an experience that people can easily integrate into their routines."

Alter looks forward to its soft opening on December 13 where its Founding Members and their guests can be the first to enjoy and co-create the experience. Alter will open its doors in January to the general public, with extended hours and additional class types.

Founder Session Packs are available for purchase through the remainder of December, which gives guests access to the space before the full launch in January. To explore Alter's offerings and make a purchase, click here .

Alter College West Opening

Who: Sauna and Ice Bath Studio, Alter

When: Soft opening on December 13 with facilities open to Founding Members and plan to open to the public on January 1

Where: College West, 860 College St., Toronto

About Alter:

Alter is a sauna and ice bath studio located in College West, Toronto. Alter's mission is to make hot and cold exposure a more approachable and consistent practice by creating an atmosphere that is warm, welcoming, and community-oriented and an experience that pays homage to this centuries-old modality. Alter offers flexible Drop-In sessions that allow guests to shape their own experience by enjoying the spacious sauna, ice baths, lounge spaces, and other amenities. Alter also offers signature classes that are led by some of Toronto's most tenured yoga, meditation, and breathwork instructors – all of which have 10+ years of experience. Alter welcomes you to enhance your everyday life this winter by uncovering the power in practicing hot and cold exposure.

