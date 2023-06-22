Sault Ste. Marie invests $2.3 million in mountain bike trail network

Over 30 km of new trail added to the world class system

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourism Sault Ste. Marie with the support of the Province of Ontario, Government of Canada and the City of Sault Ste. Marie is investing $2.3 million to expand the local mountain bike trail network. This significant investment represents a bold and innovative approach to attracting visitors and new residents while fostering community engagement and promoting a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

"The development of a robust trail network aligns with our mission of diversifying our tourism offerings, while promoting quality of life advantages in Sault Ste. Marie. Investments in our trail network is attracting a lot of attention creating an attractive environment for tourists. We have noticed an increase in visitors from both the United States and Canada who specifically come to experience our trail network. By investing in bike infrastructure, we not only attract tourists, but also families considering relocation and are prioritizing the well-being of our residents," said Travis Anderson, Director, Tourism & Community Development, City of Sault Ste. Marie

With the growing popularity of cycle tourism, the expansion of the local mountain bike network will yield long-term benefits. Several pivotal components include building upon the existing 50-kilometer trail network supporting an additional 30-kilometer extension from downtown Sault Ste. Marie to the Algoma Trail Network, located at Hiawatha Highlands. As a result, a year-round mountain bike and fat bike trail system encompassing four lakes and multiple scenic viewpoints throughout the region. In addition, the development includes a year-round mountain bike skills park and the transformation of sidewalks into multi-use paths along the John Roswell Hub Trail.

"Recognized as a key growth market for Tourism Sault Ste. Marie, mountain bike tourism has experienced exponential growth in recent years and is poised for continued success. With its strategic location, Sault Ste. Marie is on track to become Ontario's premier mountain bike destination," said Beverley Barber, Chair, Tourism Sault Ste. Marie

The $2.3 million investment into the bike trail network exemplifies the City's commitment to creating a livable and sustainable community while attracting new residents. For more information visit https://saulttourism.com/outdoors/mountainbike/.

