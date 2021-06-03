Sault Ste. Marie Introduces the Adventure Pass

New residents offered an incentive to move and work here

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - A ski pass, a canoe, running or biking equipment, these are just some of the choices offered to new residents who move to the Sault through the City's unique Adventure Pass initiative.

As part of the ongoing 'Welcome to Sault Ste. Marie' campaign, the Adventure Pass will be available to new residents who relocate to Sault Ste. Marie. The pass options highlight the incredible amenities and quality of life available to residents. Newcomers can discover exciting attractions and activities in and around the City.

The Adventure Pass contributes towards an outdoors adventure activity or equipment of the new resident's choice. This may include:

A cross-country ski pass

A snowmobile pass

A downhill ski pass at Searchmont

Cycling equipment from a Sault Ste. Marie bike store

bike store Hiking, running or camping equipment from a Sault Ste. Marie store

store A days' guided fishing

A biking or canoe tour

One pass per household is available to new residents who have moved to Sault Ste. Marie after June 1, 2021 for full time work. The value of the pass will vary based on the option chosen but in most cases, it will be around $500. To apply for the pass and view the eligibility criteria, visit www.welcometossm.com.

"Sault Ste. Marie is a premier destination for outdoor adventure tourism, and the adventure pass is a great way to encourage people to see what we have to offer," said Mayor Christian Provenzano. "The City remains committed to furthering development of our outdoor attractions and related infrastructure from cycling trails to our marinas, and we will continue to find new ways to promote our community."

Tom Vair, Deputy CAO, Community Development and Enterprise Services states, "Following the recommendations and success of the Future Sault Ste. Marie project, we are turning our attention to vigorously promoting our City. We are open for business, we have job opportunities and welcome new residents to join our community. This Adventure Pass is a way to highlight the first class outdoor adventures right on our doorstep."

In recent months, Sault Ste. Marie has seen a number of families move to the City because of the opportunities and the outdoor adventure lifestyle the area has to offer.

"Sault Ste Marie is quickly becoming a destination for an adventurous lifestyle," said Travis Anderson, Director of Tourism and Community Development responsible for overseeing this initiative. "With new investments in our mountain bike trail system, kayak docks and more, our reputation as a destination for adventure seekers will only increase".

To learn more about the Adventure Pass and other exciting community developments visit www.welcometoSSM.com

