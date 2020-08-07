Satstreet raises $650,000 to Build New Platform for Digital Currencies

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Satstreet, a new Canadian platform for digital currencies, completes a raise of $650,000 CAD from Round13 Capital as well as prominent Canadian investors, Stephen Lister and John McBride.

The name, which is a play on the words "Sats" and "Wall Street" signals that the team is looking to bridge the gap between the world of Bitcoin and traditional financial services.

Sats - named after Satoshi - are the base units of a bitcoin.

Each bitcoin contains 100 million Sats.

Satstreet is co-founded by Jon Lister and Mike Nasser, who have been in the digital currency space for several years and have facilitated more than $250m in OTC trading volume.

Their mission is to drive Bitcoin adoption by launching products and services that are easy to use. Their team is focused on two pillars: simplicity and security.

Since June 22nd, the Satstreet OTC Desk has serviced more than $6.2m in trades by working with some of the largest clients in Canada. These clients include early crypto investors, high net worth individuals, and many of the largest Canadian Bitcoin mining operations.

"We saw an opportunity to build a platform the right way, with a clean slate, and with a strong team." said Mike Nasser.

Jon Lister, who previously co-founded BlockEQ (acquired by Coinsquare for $12m in 2018) is excited to be back building a new venture. "What separates us from the competition is our team's integrity, experience, and the trust we've established with our clients."

Satstreet also provides consulting services that cover Accounting and Tax Advisory, Insured Custody, AML & Compliance, and Lending products. Co-Founder Mike Nasser is providing consulting services for Bitcoin Mining operations across Canada.



The industry has been picking up steam since it was announced that US Banks are now able to offer Crypto Custody services. Bitcoin is up over 60% this year and has been trading above $11,500 USD or $15,500 CAD. Visit https://trade.satstreet.com/ to open your account today and access the best prices in Canada.

SOURCE Satstreet Inc.

For further information: Jonathan Lister, President, 647-360-7708, [email protected]

