Satstreet Inc. Announces Significant Milestones and Q1 2024 Achievements

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Satstreet Inc., a leading digital asset Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading desk based in Canada, is proud to announce the completion of its first third-party financial audit and record achievements for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Milestones:

Successful Completion of Third-Party Financial Audit: Satstreet Inc. proudly announces the successful completion of its inaugural third-party financial audit, a significant milestone that underscores an unwavering commitment to transparency and trust in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. This rigorous examination reaffirms the dedication to best practices, regulatory compliance, and provides clients and stakeholders with added confidence in the company's operations and financial integrity. Satstreet continues to ensure all client assets are held 1:1 and takes a prudent approach to risk management.





Q1 2024 Highlights:

Record Trading Volume: Q1 of 2024 marked a period of exceptional trading volumes, driven by innovative solutions and deep market expertise. During the period, Satstreet facilitated over $380 million CAD in transaction volume, propelling past the $2 billion all-time mark, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital asset exchange industry. This achievement represents a remarkable 58% increase from the previous quarter.





Q1 of 2024 marked a period of exceptional trading volumes, driven by innovative solutions and deep market expertise. During the period, Satstreet facilitated over CAD in transaction volume, propelling past the all-time mark, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital asset exchange industry. This achievement represents a remarkable 58% increase from the previous quarter. Record Revenue: This quarter, Satstreet achieved record revenue figures, surpassing $3 million CAD, marking an 83% increase from the previous quarter, which was also a previous high, highlighting a continuous upward trajectory and a commitment to delivering exceptional financial performance.

Moving Forward:

As it builds on the momentum of a successful first quarter, Satstreet Inc. continues to innovate and enhance its trading solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. Satstreet remains dedicated to providing a secure, transparent, and efficient trading service that empowers clients and contributes to the broader digital asset ecosystem.

About Satstreet Inc.:

Founded in June 2020, Satstreet Inc. is a premier digital asset OTC trading desk headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Satstreet offers secure trading and on/off ramping services to accredited and permitted investors, institutional investors, corporations, and crypto-native projects, ensuring top-tier service and reliability in the digital asset space.

For further information: [email protected]