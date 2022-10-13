SATOV Consultants presents new national Canadian data on employee job satisfaction, drivers to choose and leave jobs, retirement and more

How has the pandemic accelerated changes?

Who is planning on leaving their jobs? Staying?

How are recent retirees faring?

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - SATOV Consultants shares results from its National Labour Study of more than 2,000 Canadians conducted in August and September 2022. The presentation is on October 20, 2022.

Media may receive the report in advance by emailing [email protected]





and we ask that you only publish on or after . You may also attend the in-person presentation by registering here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/satov-2022-national-labour-study-presentation-tickets-439793192277

More about our study:

Survey respondents fell into one of three main categories:

Current employees aged 15+ (that are not self-employed)

Recent job leavers (left a job in the last 3 years)

Recent retirees (retired in the last 3 years)

Our primary objectives were:

To characterize the drivers of recruitment and retention challenges that employers have faced since the onset of the pandemic To develop and share insights with employers on how best to mitigate these challenges

A sample of the findings that we will be sharing from our study:

How the pandemic has accelerated a long-predicted change in the make-up of Canada's labour force

labour force The proportion of Canadian workers who claim they are likely to leave their jobs in the next year

The highest-impact job criteria for employers to consider adjusting to improve talent attraction and retention

Attitudinal differences by employee segment to help employers craft targeted, segment-specific recruitment/retention initiatives

Findings will be presented on October 20, 2022 in Toronto's downtown core: King Edward Hotel, 8AM – 10AM. Media will have opportunity to interview Mark Satov and study leads immediately following the presentation. To attend the event, click here

