Sassy Resources Retains MarketSmart Communications

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) has entered into a consulting agreement ("Agreement") with MarketSmart Communications Inc. whereby MarketSmart will provide investor relations ("IR") services to Sassy through the period ending February 28, 2021, with a six-month renewal option.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "Engaging a leading Canadian IR firm such as MarketSmart, with nearly two decades' experience, should significantly expand the investment community's awareness of Sassy and its value proposition as we leverage our exciting early success at the Foremore Gold-Silver Project. Sassy is lively, bold and full of spirit, in all that we do, a brand we are delighted to further build with a winning team at MarketSmart."

Sassy Zoom Webinar Call Tuesday, Oct. 13 At 1:15 pm Pacific (4:15 pm EST)

MarketSmart has arranged a Zoom Webinar Call featuring Sassy President and CEO Mark Scott for 1:15 pm Pacific (4:15 pm EST) Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Investors must pre-register for this event through SassyResources.ca or by clicking directly on the following link:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApcuuhqDgpHtamV7b6s7WRweeEka-vsGB7

Adrian Sydenham, MarketSmart Communications' President and Director, stated: "Sassy has come out of the gate very powerfully since its August 17, 2020, listing date on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) with a rapid grassroots discovery and a bold plan going forward that will strongly support year-round news flow. We're excited to be on board with Sassy. Coming from a major producer, Mark Scott's experience, energy and vision for this company were key factors in our decision to take on this IR project."

Under the Agreement, Sassy will pay MarketSmart $6,000 (CDN) per month. The contract term is six months, with a renewal option for another six months, and also includes performance-based stock options. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Sassy is currently focused on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

For further information: Mark Scott, Chief Executive Officer & Director, 204.939.1957, [email protected]; Terry Bramhall, Sassy Resources - Corporate Communications/IR, 604.833.6999 (cell), 604.675-9985 (landline), [email protected]; Adrian Sydenham, MarketSmart Communications, 1.877-261-4466, [email protected]