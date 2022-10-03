Saskatoon's Snooker Shack Wins Mott's® Clamato® Best Caesar In Town®!

"The Ticket" Caesar recognized with $25,000 Grand Prize

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Saskatoon's Snooker Shack is taking home bragging rights and the $25,000 grand prize after its cocktail, The Ticket, was named the 2022 Mott's® Clamato® Best Caesar in Town®! The Snooker Shack, a lively billiard room and community staple for over 34 years, was among ten Canadian bars and eateries vying for the coveted title.

"To be rewarded for something we're this passionate about is a dream," says Snooker Shack owner, Allan Tirk. "We're so grateful to the Saskatoon community for supporting us and to Mott's® Clamato® for making it all possible. This prize money will be put to great use as we renovate and elevate our space to make Snooker Shack the best it's ever been."

Allan's love and passion for smoking unique ingredients and infusing them into elevated cocktails inspired his winning cocktail. The Ticket Caesar features Fat Washed vodka, Bourbon-infused Worcheshire Sauce, Al's very own hot sauce and, of course, Mott's® Clamato® — all garnished with a house-made, wasabi-dusted stick of beef jerky!

"This was such a challenging decision for our judges. To choose among these wildly creative and inventive recipes was not easy," says Alex King, Sr. Brand Manager at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "Thank you to everyone who voted, provided their feedback and helped make this decision a little easier for us. We're thrilled with the response and are thankful to Canadians for supporting our incredible hospitality industry."

Along with the grand prize winner, Alberta's Firestone Restaurant claimed second place and $15,000 for its Mott's Tropical Tiki Caesar while British Columbia's The Station Pub took third place and the $10,000 prize for its The 80's Lunch Box Caesar.

Mott's® Clamato® continues to recognize the dedication of bartenders, mixologists and service professionals in the hospitality industry. For the second year, and to demonstrate its solidarity, Mott's® Clamato® has made a $30,000 donation to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund.

"The hospitality industry has seen such hardship over the last two years. We can think of no better way to show our appreciation for these talented, hard-working, and resilient professionals than to support the Bartenders Benevolent Fund," added Alex King, Sr. Brand Manager Keurig Dr Pepper Canada.

To watch the making of Snooker Shacks The Ticket Caesar, click HERE

For a hi-res image click HERE

