Saskatchewan Throne Speech calling for further regulation of vaping products a step in the right direction

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is encouraged to hear that Saskatchewan is moving to regulate vaping and vaping products.

Given that Saskatchewan is one of the two provinces with no vaping laws, alongside Alberta, it is promising that Premier Scott Moe has confirmed he is considering vaping regulations that will be in line with the rules around tobacco and alcohol. No further specifics on the regulations have been disclosed yet.

"The Canadian Vaping Association appreciates the need for increased regulation within the vaping industry. We are pleased to see Saskatchewan and Premier Scott Moe taking this step to control the sale and promotion of vaping products in the region," said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, Canadian Vaping Association. "Stricter regulation will help keep e-liquid nicotine vaping products out of the hands of youth and help to identify the source of the black market, THC and big tobacco-backed products that have been implicated in a majority of the vape-related cases of lung illness in the US, and now in Canada."

The CVA also strongly advocates for keeping these products out of the hands of underage Canadians by stopping the sale of vaping products at convenience stores and gas stations, as well as removing the marketing of these vape products outside of adult-only access environments. The decision to ban vaping products in these locations, which promote easy access for youth, has been announced by the province of Ontario, and coming into effect on January 1, 2020.

"It is important that provincial regulatory changes around the sale and promotion of vaping products result from a measured, evidence-based approach. Further regulations should consider banning promotion and advertising of vaping products in any location that is not age-restricted, as well as a two-step age verification process for online sales," added Tempest.

