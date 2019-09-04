Saskatchewan residents to benefit from green and community infrastructure investments

SASKATOON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan recognize that strategic investments in green and recreational infrastructure play a key role in supporting healthy, dynamic and sustainable communities.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan; and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon, announced funding for the expansion of Saskatoon's Gordie Howe Sports Complex, while 11 other infrastructure projects across the province were highlighted.

The expanded Gordie Howe Sports Complex will house a new multi-sport complex and outdoor artificial turf field, an outdoor baseball training and practice complex, nordic ski trails, as well as a new ticket booth facility and bleachers.

Ten projects will improve landfill management, and water and wastewater infrastructure. These important upgrades will ensure access to high quality drinking water and protect the environment by providing more efficient sustainable water treatment and waste management systems.

Another project will provide the Whitecap Dakota First Nation with better Internet connections so residents can access key online services, do business, learn and connect with family and friends.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $39 million in these 12 projects through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing more than $32 million. Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

"The 12 projects that we are investing in will have far-reaching benefits across Saskatchewan. From ensuring residents have access to high quality drinking water and efficient sustainable wastewater treatment systems, to providing better Internet connections and new recreational opportunities, we are supporting economic growth and strengthening communities today and for generations ahead."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be investing more than $32 million toward these important infrastructure projects to help them go from the drawing board to reality. Once completed, these projects will contribute to better communities, a better province, and a better quality of life for citizens."

The Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan

"The partnerships that have led to the expansion of the Gordie Howe Sports Complex show the sort of collaborative approach and community leadership that help to define Saskatoon. This project is remarkable because it brings together so many different community groups—from sports such as football, hockey, baseball, speed skating, and soccer—to work together to create a valuable space and build community. I am thankful for the federal and provincial investments that will help to improve the quality of life for residents of the city, the region, and beyond."

His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Saskatchewan support 12 infrastructure projects across the province

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing in the following 12 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The Government of Canada is investing more than $39 million in these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $32 million. Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

Project name Project description Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution Total eligible costs City of Saskatoon Gordie Howe Sports Complex Master Plan Construction of a new multi-sport indoor and outdoor facilities at the existing complex. $8,352,080 $6,959,371 $5,568,749 $20,880,200 Town of Churchbridge Landfill Decommissioning Decontamination and decommissioning of a landfill. $496,980 $414,109 $331,361 $1,242,450 Town of Outlook Landfill Decommissioning Decontamination and decommissioning of a landfill site. $400,000 $333,300 $266,700 $1,000,000 Resort Village of the District of Katepwa Landfill Closure and Site Decommissioning Decommissioning of landfill site and diversion of upstream surface water to further limit infiltration. $79,880 $66,560 $53,260 $199,700 Town of Tisdale Regional Landfill Expansion Expansion of the existing regional landfill, including a new compost pad. $2,131,200 $1,775,822 $1,420,978 $5,328,000 Town of Ituna Water Distribution and Supply Project Upgrading the water treatment and distribution system, including water main line replacement, reservoir expansion and associated works. $3,400,000 $2,833,050 $2,266,950 $8,500,000 Town of Cabri Southwest Regional Potable Water Supply System Construction of a new drinking water treatment plan, 139 kilometres of regional pipeline system, an intake and a pump station from the South Saskatchewan River. $9,600,000 $7,999,200 $6,400,800 $24,000,000 Town of Kerrobert Watermain Replacement Project Replacement of approximately 2,527 metres water mains, replacement of the water distribution system on Atlantic and Manitoba Avenues and their cross streets, water main roadworks, and associated works. $2,477,438 $2,064,325 $1,651,831 $6,193,594 Town of Rouleau and Village of Wilcox Regional Water System Project Construction of a new regional water treatment system including a water treatment plant, sewer piping and wastewater storage lagoon. $4,242,300 $3,534,896 $2,828,554 $10,605,750 Melfort Rural Pipeline Association Weldon Farmers Group Potable Water Pipeline Construction of 5,600 metres of new water pipes and pumphouse upgrades that will connect to the existing rural reservoirs to provide potable water to rural residents. $157,000 $130,820 $104,680 $392,500 City of Warman Sewage Treatment Lagoon Expansion and Improvements Increasing the depth of the existing primary and secondary lagoon cells, installing an aeration system in the primary and secondary cells, constructing a blower building for the aeration system, and constructing a discharge pipeline to the South Saskatchewan River. $7,240,000 $6,032,730 $4,827,270 $18,100,000 Whitecap Dakota First Nation Residential and Commercial Internet Services Improvement Installation of fibre networks to upgrade the residential and commercial internet speed for the 200 residences within the Whitecap Dakota First Nation. $1,136,250 $378,750 $0 $1,515,000 Total federal, provincial and municipal contributions $39,713,128 $32,522,933 $25,721,133 $97,957,194

