Saskatchewan First Nation and Canada Sign Historic Representation and Recognition Agreement

PHEASANT RUMP NAKOTA NATION, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation and Canada have reached an agreement that will see Canada officially recognize the continuous existence of Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation despite its forced amalgamation with another First Nation which was of a different tribal and linguistic origin in 1901.

In 1986 Canada agreed to undo the forced amalgamation and re-establish Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation. The Representation and Recognition Agreement confirms Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation has existed continuously since at least 1875 and never surrendered its Treaty rights.

"For generations our members have lived with the ramifications of the purported surrender and sale of our original reserve and the forced amalgamation," said Chief Ira McArthur of Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation. "This agreement will finally confirm what our people have always known – that our nation never ceased to exist as a result of Canada's actions in 1901 and that our current community is a continuation of the Band which entered into Treaty 4 with the Crown in 1875."

The Representation and Recognition Agreement represents years of good faith work and collaboration on the part of Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation and Canada to address issues arising out of the forced amalgamation. While the parties remain actively engaged in negotiations on related issues, the Agreement constitutes an important step towards rectifying a past wrong.

"The Representation and Recognition Agreement signed today formally recognizes Canada's ongoing treaty relationship with Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation and their rights under Treaty No. 4. Congratulations to Chief McArthur and Elders for your leadership in advancing this historic Agreement. We look forward to continuing to work together with Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation in a spirit of respect and collaboration. Recognizing errors of the past allows us to build a better future together" said Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

"There remains much work to be done, but we are taking time to celebrate the signing of this Agreement and the tangible progress towards a renewed relationship with Canada based on the recognition and respect of our rights. We want to especially honour our elders who worked so hard to see this agreement come to fruition. Without their tireless advocacy on behalf of our community we would not be presented with this opportunity to right a historical wrong," said Chief Ira McArthur.

SOURCE Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation

For further information: Chief Ira McArthur, 306-575-6601