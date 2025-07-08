Saskatchewan Entrepreneurs Launch Addiction Recovery App on iOS and Android

REGINA, SK, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - A Saskatchewan-born tech startup is redefining how we think about addiction, mental health, and the human experience.

Founded by a team with lived experience in both addiction and recovery, AlchemistOne is now available for download on iOS and Android. The app offers a powerful digital companion for those navigating addiction, anxiety, depression, and the often-overlooked complexity of the mind itself.

Developed in Regina, with operations spanning Saskatchewan and Alberta, AlchemistOne delivers deeply personalized experiences rooted in mindfulness, introspection, and self-inquiry. Its content is curated by mental health professionals and individuals in long-term recovery from around the world, offering profound insight into what it means to struggle, what it means to think, and how freedom can arise from a healthier relationship with our inner world.

"When we're struggling, there can be a prevailing sense that we're broken, or not good enough, or that we don't fit in," said Adam Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of AlchemistOne. "Freedom comes in discovering that's simply not true."

Key features of AlchemistOne include:



A growing library of personalized audio and video journeys — from guided meditations to raw, honest reflections by recovering addicts, therapists, and philosophers.

In-app workout tracking and integration with wearables.

Integrated Quests that encourage deeper reflection through journaling, gratitude practices, and other self-guided activities.

Coming soon: AlchemistOne's AI-powered support tool, co-designed with people in recovery and mental health professionals.

At the heart of the platform is a lived-experience model that challenges conventional narratives around mental health, offering not just coping strategies, but a reimagined way of relating to ourselves.

"AlchemistOne is built on the real experiences of people who've been there, including myself," said Geiger. "Addiction and depression can feel incredibly isolating and overwhelming. Our goal is to ensure no one has to face it alone, and to provide hope that there really is another way."

With addiction and mental health challenges continuing to rise across Canada and globally, many are turning to new tools and approaches for support.

"Technology alone isn't the answer," said Geiger. "But it can be a powerful ally - especially when it's built by and for people in recovery. We're grateful for the opportunity to offer a possible solution."

About AlchemistOne

AlchemistOne is a mental health and addiction recovery platform designed to help people reframe their relationship with the mind. The app combines evidence-informed tools, community-driven content, and soon, AI-assisted support — all grounded in lived experience — to empower individuals seeking freedom from addiction.

