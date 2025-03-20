Saskatchewan Blue Cross makes $25,000 donation to Z99 radiothon

SASKATOON, SK, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross has contributed a $25,000 donation to the Z99 Radiothon, helping provide life-saving care for newborns in the Neonatal Care Unit (NICU) through the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

z99 Radiothon (CNW Group/Saskatchewan Blue Cross)

For 38 years, the Z99 Radiothon has been a beacon of hope for families, raising essential funds to equip the NICU with cutting-edge technology and critical resources. This specialized unit not only provides life-saving medical care for fragile newborns but also offers social work support for families navigating some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

"At Saskatchewan Blue Cross, we believe in strengthening the health and wellness of our communities – including the tiniest and most vulnerable among us," says Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "As a not-for-profit organization, we are honoured to help make a meaningful impact for newborns and their families across Saskatchewan."

Live from Regina's Cornwall Centre until 6:00 p.m. today, the Z99 is sharing heartfelt stories from families whose lives have been changed by the NICU's specialized care.

"Each year, 500 babies need the specialized care provided in our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to survive and go home to their families," says Lisa Green, Senior Vice President, Hospitals of Regina Foundation. "Our NICU is a centre of excellence as a result of the regular investments by Hospitals of Regina Foundation, thanks to generous donors like Saskatchewan Blue Cross. Their gift of $25,000 to the Z99 Radiothon will support priority investments in the unit such as a mobile video laryngoscopy to help intubate the smallest babies, providing lifesaving oxygen more quickly and safely."

Wilson encourages others to join in supporting this important cause. "By working together – businesses, organizations, families and individuals, imagine what kind of difference we can make."

For more information or to donate, visit z99.com or the Hospitals of Regina Foundation website.

Learn more about the contributions Saskatchewan Blue Cross makes to our communities at sk.bluecross.ca.

Media contact: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306-260-1147, [email protected]