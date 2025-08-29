Saskatchewan Blue Cross expands access to virtual care and mental health services for all eligible group benefit plan members

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is enhancing its commitment to health and wellness by expanding its groundbreaking strategic collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Canada and Homewood Health. All insured Saskatchewan Blue Cross group benefit plan members now have inclusive access to comprehensive virtual care and Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) services.

This expansion ensures that employees with eligible group benefit coverage can access medical professionals, mental health support and wellness services anytime, anywhere – without long waits or the need to travel.

Support that meets people where they are

24/7/365* virtual access is available through Cleveland Clinic Canada's national network of Nurse Practitioners and Homewood Health's team of certified counsellors and coaches. Whether members are in urban centres or remote communities, this initiative removes barriers to care by providing:

Real-time consultations with Nurse Practitioners

Direct referrals and prescriptions

Flexible mental health counselling (phone, video, in-person)

Short- and mid-term support for issues such as anxiety, grief, burnout, addiction and relationship challenges

"Access to quality care should never depend on your postal code or whether you have a family doctor," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We're proud to ensure that all insured group benefit members now have a direct line to expert physical and mental health support through this enhanced offering."

A whole-health approach for every employee

Through Homewood Health's EFAP, members receive personalized support, including:

Confidential mental health counselling and coaching

Enhanced mental health care , offering up to 20 sessions based on clinical need

, offering up to 20 sessions based on clinical need Access to Elders or Traditional Healers , with cultural matching services for Indigenous members

, with cultural matching services for Indigenous members Life Smart Coaching, covering life balance, health habits, parenting, pre-retirement planning and more

Additional wellness resources include online cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT), health risk assessments, elder care locators, and a full library of online articles, videos and e-learning tools.

Virtual care that delivers

Cleveland Clinic Canada's virtual care service features:

24/7/365* availability across Canada

No cap on visits, with follow-ups included

Personalized care, including oversight for chronic disease by coordinating treatment plans

Prescriptions and requisitions for labs, imaging and referrals

Whether for physical symptoms, ongoing medical conditions, or mental health support, members can access a full circle of care when and where they need it.

Empowering individuals, supporting workplaces

By extending virtual care and EFAP access to all insured group benefit employees, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is making a powerful investment in workforce health and productivity. This initiative helps employers build more resilient teams and ensures employees receive timely support to navigate today's complex health landscape.

*Quebec: available 7 days a week, excluding holidays

SOURCE Saskatchewan Blue Cross

Media contacts: Cheryl de Villiers, Director, Marketing and External Affairs, 306.260.1147, [email protected]; Meegan Guest, Cleveland Clinic Canada, 416.899.3278