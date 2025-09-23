Saskatchewan Blue cross brings enhanced virtual care to members with TytoCare™ diagnostic tools

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Receiving care for non-emergency health concerns has often meant long wait times at walk-in clinics or trying to fit doctor's appointments into a busy schedule. Saskatchewan Blue Cross is changing that by introducing the future of virtual healthcare for its members. As the first benefits provider in Canada to offer TytoCare™ remote diagnostic kits integrated with virtual care services, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is transforming how non-urgent medical concerns are assessed and treated.

TytoCare™ integrates seamlessly with Cleveland Clinic Canada's Express Care Online, available to eligible Saskatchewan Blue Cross clients and plan members. With these remote diagnostic kits, individuals can perform guided medical exams, including heart, lung, throat, skin and temperature checks from the comfort of their own home or workplace. Nurse practitioners support these exams in real-time, providing accurate remote diagnoses and treatment plans for a wide range of non-emergency conditions, such as respiratory infections, skin issues, sore throats and more.

"This collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Canada and TytoCare™ represents a major leap forward in virtual care," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "We are not just offering convenience. We are expanding the scope of what can be diagnosed and treated remotely, helping our members access high-quality care faster and more effectively."

By combining advanced remote diagnostic technology with real-time support from nurse practitioners, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is taking virtual care beyond basic consultations, making it more comprehensive and convenient and reducing the need for in-person visits.

Saskatchewan Blue Cross is a trusted benefits provider dedicated to improving the health and wellness of its members across the province. With a focus on innovation, accessibility and member-centered care, Saskatchewan Blue Cross offers a range of health and wellness solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and organizations. Learn more at www.sk.bluecross.ca.

