Sash Corporation and Skyway Canada Ltd Create Joint Venture Partnership and Announce New Company, Mamawi-Sky

"The four Metis Associations that make up Sash Corporation are thrilled for the benefits that the new joint-venture agreement with Skyway will create for our communities and our people," said Willow Lake Metis Nation CEO and Sash Corporation Spokesperson, Justin Bourque. "Skyway's extensive experience in providing scaffolding, mechanical insulation, coatings, fireproofing, rope access and swing stage services will enhance our capabilities as a company and will provide skills development and valuable work experience opportunities for our members."

Sash Corporation is an economic partnership of four Metis Associations in the Wood Buffalo region, including the Willow Lake Metis Association, Fort MacKay Metis Community Association, Fort Chipewyan Metis Association, and Metis Nation of Alberta Conklin Local #193. Under the new joint venture partnership, 51 per cent of Mamawi-Sky is owned by Sash Corporation and 49 per cent is owned by Skyway.

"Skyway is very committed to working together with our Indigenous partners in Canada and this new joint venture partnership is another step towards achieving this goal," said Skyway's President and CEO, Gary Carew. "To best support our clients in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and to provide a local base for our new partnership, Mamawi-Sky will be based in Anzac. We look forward to providing technical solutions together for clients in the Wood Buffalo region."

The new joint venture partnership has already started bidding on work in the region and expects to begin executing projects within the next quarter. The partnership has secured office space, creating a local and Indigenous company well-positioned to provide industry-leading value through its core services.

Our success is stronger together. Together We Will Reach the Sky!

About Sash Corporation

About Skyway Canada Limited

Skyway Canada is one of Canada's largest specialty service companies offering access scaffolding, mechanical insulation, coatings, fireproofing, rope access and swing stage services. Skyway has been in business supporting customers since 1967 with offices across Canada.

Skyway Canada Limited is a Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Progressive Aboriginal Relations Committed member and is committed to working together with Indigenous partners to achieve economic success in local partner communities.

