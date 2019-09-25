Sarment Holding Limited Announces Company Name Change to SAIS Limited

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sarment Holding Limited ("SAIS" or the "Company") (TSXv: SAIS) today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXv") has approved the Company's name change application and the Company will begin operating under a new name and be known as SAIS Limited, effective immediately.

This rebranding reflects the Company's commitment to being a global player in technology development and driving innovative solutions to shape the future of Customer Experience Management ("CEM"), post the sale of its traditional wine and spirits distribution business, Sarment.

Ordinary shares of SAIS Limited, which are traded on the TSXv, will begin trading under the new name as of September 26, 2019; the ticker symbol will remain "SAIS". The Company's headquarters will remain in Singapore.

"The name change allows us to emphasize our new objective in changing the way other businesses approach Customer Experience Management and Digital Transformation," said Quentin Chiarugi, Chief Executive Officer of SAIS Limited. "The Company's roots are in digital technology and we are focused on delivering exceptional products and services that will help our clients connect all points in the customer lifecycle."

About SAIS Limited

Singapore-based SAIS Limited (TSXv: SAIS) is a provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. Across our units, we connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A global leader in the development of Customer Experience Management ("CEM") platforms, we are focused on utilising AI to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences, and crafted to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about SAIS Group, visit our website: sais-group.com

