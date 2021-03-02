Sarens to expand business operations in Canada with 2.5m CAD equipment investment and strong focus on onshore windfarms

Toronto, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sarens, global leader and reference in crane rental services, heavy lifting and engineered transport, announced today its business priorities for the year ahead. Civil engineering, Onshore wind, Oil & Gas, mining and construction will be key industry areas for expansion. To fuel this growth, Sarens is investing 2.5m CAD in new equipment to reinforce its leadership position in Canada with offices in Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Vancouver and Toronto.

With more than 10 years operating in the country, Sarens has undertaken several important projects. Most recently, the metro construction in Toronto, which is the largest project currently in Canada as well as helping to erect the largest wind turbine in Canada.

The Importance of Onshore

One of the main focuses of the Canadian business growth strategy has been set towards onshore wind farms. Canada houses exceptional wind resources and renewable energy, an essential source of electricity generation needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada has been increasing its installed wind power capacity over the years. According to the Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA), Canada ended 2019 with 13,413 MW of capacity and completed five new projects for 537 MW of new installed capacity. This increase will supply power to approximately 3.4 million homes.

Canada has the ninth largest wind generation fleet in the world and is expected to continue growing. Ontario, Quebec and Alberta have the largest installed capacity, as well as the most populated cities in the country. According to the plan presented by CanWEA for 2025, they plan to reach a capacity of 55 GW, or 29% of the country's energy needs.

"This is a great investment opportunity in the country and therefore represents a massive opportunity for Sarens. Hence, we have acted accordingly, investing in new equipment to respond to the growing industry demands toward clean energies. There are many economic, industrial development and environmental benefits related to the adoption of wind energy and we are here to respond to this important trend." said Lee Rowe, country manager in Canada.

