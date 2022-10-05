The QBCF launches its Let's Shed Light on Breast Cancer campaign as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) is proud to now be able to rely on author, screenwriter and actress Sarah-Maude Beauchesne as its spokesperson, alongside Mitsou, who has been involved with the Foundation since 2006. Together, they are launching the annual Let's Shed Light on Breast Cancer campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month by raising public mindfulness and promoting prevention. This symbolic month of October is an appropriate time to revisit perceptions about breast cancer by fostering sensitive, realistic and timely dialogue.

Sarah-Maude Beauchesne Joins Mitsou As Spokesperson For The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (CNW Group/Fondation cancer du sein du Québec) Let's Shed Light on Breast Cancer (CNW Group/Fondation cancer du sein du Québec)

"At the age of 32, I was shaken to learn that I was in breast cancer's target, which is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Quebec women aged 30 to 49," Ms. Beauchesne says. "From that moment, I have wanted to raise awareness among women who, like me, thought it couldn't happen to them. My new role as spokesperson reflects my commitment to shedding light on this reality that concerns me and the women around me."

Known as a committed young woman, Ms. Beauchesne uses her art to portray the realities of her generation with authenticity and truth. The theme of breasts is omnipresent in her writing, on her social media and in her talks, with the aim of making people react, reclaiming femininity, and now, in partnership with the QBCF, raising her audiences' awareness of breast cancer.

"When I met Sarah-Maude, she struck me as being as bright as she was warm," says QBCF spokesperson Mitsou. "I know she will use her communication skills brilliantly to serve the Foundation's cause. I am convinced that the experiences she will have along the way will enrich her life."

LET'S SHED LIGHT ON BREAST CANCER

The Let's Shed Light on Breast Cancer awareness campaign is an opportunity to engage the public in an enlightened dialogue and to update perceptions of breast cancer, given the continuing misconceptions and misunderstandings about this disease. It is also an opportunity for the QBCF to reaffirm its status as the reference for breast cancer in Quebec.

BREAST CANCER DOESN'T BACK DOWN

In 2021, the World Health Organization declared that breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the world. In 2022, an estimated 6,900 women in Quebec will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,350 will die from it. Current statistics indicate that one in eight Quebec women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and one in 34 will die from it1.

"Having been immersed for more than 16 years, both in urban and regional areas, I am forced to conclude that cancer is as present and devastating as ever," Mitsou notes. "The statistics may not have improved, but the caring and reassuring community led by the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is as strong and powerful as ever." She continues: "We all need support and clear information when we are going through a challenge as great as breast cancer. If I can offer that support and contribute to highlighting the exceptional services provided by the Foundation, I will have succeeded in shedding a little light for those who need it."

It is important to note that breast cancer can also affect men, although they account for less than 1% of cases in Quebec.

THE FACE OF BREAST CANCER IS GETTING YOUNGER

Although it is often associated with older women, breast cancer also strikes younger women. In fact, it is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among Quebec women aged 30 to 49. It is also the leading cause of death by cancer, all types combined, representing 17% for this age group2.

A recent study by the University of Ottawa and the Ottawa Hospital, published in the journal Current Oncology, concludes that earlier annual mammograms (starting at age 40) reduce the risk of breast cancer. Late-stage breast cancer diagnoses in women aged 50-59 are lower in provinces where annual screening begins at age 40, compared to provinces with annual screening programs at a later age, such as Quebec.

Despite these statistics, the Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program only begins at age 50. This means that women aged 50 and under do not have access to preventive screening. The cancers are then diagnosed at a more advanced stage than those in women who were diagnosed at a younger age.

PREVENTION IS ALWAYS RELEVANT

The QBCF continues to focus on awareness and prevention in all its communications. Indeed, regardless of age, it is important to be aware of, observe and identify any recent and persistent changes in our breasts.

"Awareness is the key to early detection and can save many lives," says Foundation President and CEO Karine-Iseult Ippersiel. "By practising breast observation, women will learn about their breasts and be able to recognize recent and persistent changes that merit further investigation. Among 30-to-49-year-olds, 17% of all cancer deaths are due to breast cancer. This is huge. We really need to talk about the topic, be vigilant and practise breast observation at home."

Thanks to the prevention tools shared by the Foundation, women are able to recognize the first signs and take action quickly by consulting their family doctor or by calling the QBCF for support at 1 855 561-PINK.

ABOUT THE QUEBEC BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is THE reference for breast cancer in Quebec. For over 28 years, the heart of its mission has been to help people with breast cancer and their families through research and innovation, support, and education. for over 28 years. The QBCF has raised more than $61 million to support cutting-edge research in Quebec and advocate for those living with breast cancer and their families. Researchers, volunteers, employees, donors and families, all driven by the same vision: a future without breast cancer.

MORE INFORMATION:

Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation website

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Tik Tok







_______________________

1 Source : Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation : https://rubanrose.org/en/inform-me/all-about-cancer/breast-cancer-statistics/

2 Source : Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation : https://rubanrose.org/en/check-your-breasts-youre-not-too-young/





SOURCE Fondation cancer du sein du Québec

For further information: INTERVIEW REQUESTS: Camille Asselin, Advisor, Public Relations, 450 602-4002, [email protected]; INFORMATION: Martine Côté, Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, 514 871-1717, ext. 237, [email protected]