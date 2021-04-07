Sapsucker Launches Sparkling Vodka with Tree Water this Spring

Containing 46 naturally occurring minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, the one-of-a-kind delicious sparkling vodka with tree water is fully organic and naturally sweet, maintaining the 'subtle bubble' found in the company's popular non-alcoholic line. Sapsucker Hard has only 110 calories and 4% ABV, complementing healthy lifestyles and offering a true better-for-you alternative in the highly popular RTD alcoholic beverage category.

"We're thrilled to launch Sapsucker Hard in Ontario and to highlight the benefits of sparkling tree water," said Tim Lute, CEO of Sapsucker. "The better-for-you RTD alcoholic beverage category has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years."

Nancy Chapman, Founder of Sapsucker, added that consumer feedback was a primary driver in the creation of the RTD.

"While offerings in the space continue to expand, consumers have expressed a desire to explore beverages which have unique flavour profiles – not another typical vodka soda," said Nancy Chapman. "Sapsucker listened, and we are excited to bring to market a delicious, sustainably-focused product that's completely new to consumers."



Taking an innovative approach to supporting local and contributing to sustainability, Sapsucker Hard encourages Ontarians to #DRINKTREE, and set the tone this summer with its clean, crisp, and refreshing beverage. Tapped in Canada from a sustainable source, Sapsucker Hard supports Canadian maple tree farmers, and a greener future through this unique, eco-conscious offering.



Sapsucker Hard is available in select LCBO locations for a limited time. To find a location nearby, please visit sipsapsucker.com/hard.

About Sapsucker



Founded in 2015 by Nancy Chapman on Canadian soil, Sapsucker is an organic sparkling tree water company which produces delicious, sustainably harvested beverages from Canadian maple trees. A plant-based and nutrient rich beverage, Sapsucker contains 46 naturally occurring minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, and is available in six delicious flavours at retailers across Canada including Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and Whole Foods and online at SPUD.ca and well.ca.



To learn more, visit sipsapsucker.com.

