SAP Canada Sovereign Cloud to Strengthen Digital Security and Compliance for Canadian Businesses

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- SAP Canada today announced the general availability of SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities, designed to meet the heightened demand for operational, technical, legal and data sovereignty, security, and compliance among Canadian organizations. This offering addresses the critical security requirements of businesses, enabling them to fully leverage the advantages of the cloud while maintaining autonomy and control over their data.

With the Government of Canada's cloud-smart strategy and Canada's strict data sovereignty laws, SAP Sovereign Cloud directly addresses the risks associated with digital sovereignty, residency, and security, making it an ideal solution for any Canadian organization including those in the public sector, defence and highly regulated industries.

"In today's digital age, the ability to act independently and securely has become imperative as Canadian businesses become more reliant on information technology and deal with significant growing cyber security threats," said Andy Canham, President, SAP Canada. "With SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities, we are fulfilling organizations' needs for digital sovereignty, providing in-Canada infrastructure and operations and covering the core sovereign cloud capabilities that our customers need."

SAP Sovereign Cloud is designed to meet the highest standards of data residency, security, and compliance within Canada, providing advanced compliance capabilities, including data sovereignty, technical sovereignty, operational sovereignty, and legal sovereignty. Key features of the capabilities include:

In-country infrastructure and operations : Ensuring both Customer and Cloud operational data is stored and managed within Canadian borders, adhering to Canada's data sovereignty laws, including the Privacy Act, PIPEDA, and GDPR for European data subjects.

: Ensuring both Customer and Cloud operational data is stored and managed within Canadian borders, adhering to data sovereignty laws, including the Privacy Act, PIPEDA, and GDPR for European data subjects. Canadian personnel : Operations are managed by SAP Canada employees with appropriate personnel security credentials to further enhance security and comply with Canada's national requirements.

: Operations are managed by SAP Canada employees with appropriate personnel security credentials to further enhance security and comply with national requirements. Advanced security: Additional software hardening, attack surface reduction, and supply chain hardening to further limit threat vectors and align with advanced security postures. The solution is ISO 27001, 27017, 27018 certified and SOC 2 Type II audit compliant.

"At SAP, we understand the enormous importance of acting securely in the digital space, especially given the increasing concerns over significant geopolitical and cybersecurity threats," said Martin Merz, President Sovereign Cloud, at SAP. "Our SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities are designed to support our customers' needs for digital sovereignty and enable them to accelerate their cloud adoption journey."

With more than 20 years of experience in operating sovereign cloud solutions for SAP customers, this represents a significant milestone. SAP Sovereign Cloud capabilities will support Canadian public and private sector businesses to innovate, transform and harness the benefits of the cloud.

The initial SAP Sovereign Cloud offering in Canada includes SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition, SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP Analytics Cloud, and Digital Supply Chain solutions including Integrated Business Planning (IBP) software, providing customers with a robust foundation for managing critical business processes and sensitive data while ensuring compliance with Canadian regulations. Additional offerings are expected to be added this year including SAP SuccessFactors HCM and SAP Fieldglass.

This is another step by SAP to reinforce our commitment to our Canadian customers. An affiliate of SAP SE, a German company, SAP has been operating in Canada since 1989. We have six offices across the country - Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Waterloo, Ottawa and Montreal - employing over 3,000 people. SAP Canada is proud of the impact we make in Canada through our employment of people coast-to-coast, infrastructure investments, community engagement, and the investment in Canadian R&D, with more than 50% of our employees dedicated to development, which fuels SAP's global product offerings.

