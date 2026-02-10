Integration provides public sector, regulated, and critical industries customers with powerful generative AI capabilities while ensuring data remains sovereign and secure within Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, SAP and Cohere are expanding our partnership to deliver full-stack sovereign AI solutions worldwide, starting in Canada. This collaboration builds on our previous integration of Cohere's frontier enterprise AI models and agentic platform, North, into SAP's EU AI Cloud and Business Technology Platform . Together, we are advancing our commitment to providing secure, scalable, and region-specific AI solutions for global enterprises and governments.

SAP Canada Inc. , a subsidiary of SAP SE, plans to integrate North's agentic capabilities into our leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Sovereign Cloud environment in Canada. This creates a complete Sovereign AI Layer, an important solution for Canadian companies, particularly those in the public sector and highly regulated industries, who need to harness the power of AI while maintaining absolute control over their most sensitive data.

As artificial intelligence transforms every industry, organizations face the dual challenge of innovating rapidly while adhering to strict data security and sovereignty requirements. The SAP and Cohere partnership directly addresses this by embedding Cohere's powerful agentic automation capabilities, powered by its high performing large language models (LLMs), into SAP's secure, Canadian-operated sovereign cloud infrastructure. This allows customers to deploy advanced AI solutions without the complexity of building and managing their own AI engineering environments, while maintaining data residency and operational control.

"Canadian organizations are at a critical juncture where they must innovate with AI without compromising on security or data sovereignty," said Cathy Tough, Country Manager, SAP Canada. "By integrating Cohere North's powerful enterprise platform into SAP's trusted sovereign cloud, we are removing the operational burden for our customers. This partnership provides sovereignty at global scale, empowering businesses and public sector entities to unlock the full potential of their data securely and drive the next wave of innovation."

For years, organizations have been caught between the innovative potential of the public cloud and the security of on-premise infrastructure. SAP's sovereign cloud offering was designed to resolve this dilemma, providing a complete cloud stack built to elevated security standards and fully operated in Canada. The integration of Cohere's platform enhances this offering, delivering enterprise-ready AI that is secure by design.

"Partnering with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications, is a natural fit, said Francois Chadwick, Chief Financial Officer, Cohere. By integrating our state-of-the-art enterprise AI technology into SAP's sovereign cloud, we are providing organizations both in Canada and globally with the tools to build transformative agentic AI solutions on their own terms– backed by the security, accuracy, and privacy that modern enterprises demand."

The need for robust, integrated AI is urgent. A recent SAP AI report revealed that while 71 percent of organizations rely on data for investment decisions, 75 percent report that incomplete data is a significant challenge. By embedding AI directly into the core SAP applications where critical business data resides, this partnership helps customers overcome data fragmentation and build production-ready AI into their essential processes.

The future of AI is sovereign, secure, and ready to scale.

