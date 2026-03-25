SANY Debuts World's First Intelligent Hybrid Pump Truck

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Sany Group

Mar 25, 2026, 06:00 ET

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- SANY recently held a product launch event themed "Usher New Chapter with Intelligent-Electric Innovation" in China, where it introduced the world's first intelligent hybrid pump truck, along with several other new intelligent-electric models. The event drew nearly 600 industry customers, professionals, and media representatives, with online viewership surpassing one million.

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SANY's Intelligent Hybrid Pump Truck Addressing Range Challenges
SANY's Intelligent Hybrid Pump Truck Addressing Range Challenges

"Through continued R&D investment, we are bringing a new generation of products to market, including the smart hybrid pump truck, electric mixer truck, and 33-meter pump truck – all designed to address customer concerns around energy costs and operational range," said Yuan Yue, Chairman of the Concrete & Road Machinery BU.

World's First Intelligent Hybrid Pump Truck Addressing Range Challenges

The newly launched intelligent hybrid pump truck combines a smart drivetrain with a range-extended hybrid system, designed to overcome long-standing challenges in electric construction equipment.

- Extended Range: Tests show the vehicle achieves a maximum range of 1,400.5 kilometers, with continuous pumping capacity of more than 650 cubic meters. It set industry records with 84 consecutive days of uninterrupted operation, a cumulative pumping volume exceeding 120,000 cubic meters, and sustained high-pressure pumping at 20 MPa, establishing a new benchmark for durability in construction machinery.

- Cost Efficiency: Under typical operating conditions of 50 to 100 cubic meters per day, operating costs are reduced by 50% to 75%. For operations averaging 100 to 200 cubic meters per day, costs are lowered by 30% to 50%.

Energy Efficiency and Safety Enhancements for Confined Jobsite Applications

The event also introduced the 2026 E-truck mixer, focusing on low energy consumption and enhanced safety.

The EBI smart braking system achieves an energy recovery rate of up to 30%. Equipped with the industry's most comprehensive "Safety First" package, the truck includes a one-button insulation detection that completes fault diagnosis in just three minutes. Additional intelligent safety capabilities include lane departure warning, AEB forward emergency braking, and REB right-turn emergency braking, which together help reduce accident rates by 15% to 20%.

Two additional compact models--the 206 E-truck mixer and the 33-meter pump truck--were also introduced, targeting narrower jobsites and rural construction applications.

From its focus on core technology development to its shift toward intelligent-electric solutions, SANY continues to align its efforts with global low-carbon initiatives. Leveraging its innovation capabilities, the Group is further integrating intelligent and electric technologies to drive the next evolution of pumping solutions.

SOURCE SANY Group

Jiawei Zhao, [email protected]

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