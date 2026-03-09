LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, SANY America and SANY Foundation jointly announced the launch of the SANY America Community Disaster Response Fund, a new initiative designed to accelerate disaster response and post-disaster recovery across the United States through the rapid deployment of construction equipment.

The fund will provide financial and technical support to SANY America's nationwide dealer network, enabling equipment to be mobilized quickly to disaster sites when emergencies occur.

From Field Lessons to Systemic Action: The Texas Catalyst

The initiative was inspired by SANY America's response to the July 2025 floods in Texas, where excavators were deployed to remove fallen trees, clear flood debris, and reopen access routes for emergency services.

"Texas taught us that speed saves communities," said David E. Nicoll, Chief Executive Officer of SANY America. "Every hour matters when roads are blocked and homes are flooded. This fund ensures our dealers can move equipment the moment it's needed, not when paperwork clears."

Expanding the Horizon: From Local Response to Global Alliance

The launch event at CONEXPO 2026 served as a platform to connect this local action with a broader global strategy. Danxi Shen, Secretary General of the SANY Foundation, outlined the roadmap for the Global Machinery Relief Alliance, a proposed international mechanism designed to coordinate construction equipment resources across borders for disaster response.

"The U.S. fund represents an important step toward building a global disaster response network," Danxi said. "Our goal is to ensure that industrial capacity can be mobilized quickly to protect communities and livelihoods when disasters strike."

Lihua Tang, Board Member of SANY Group and Trustee of the SANY Foundation, noted that SANY's industrial internet platform connects millions of construction machines worldwide, creating a powerful ecosystem that can support disaster response and other critical scenarios.

This initiative reflects the strategic convergence of industrial strength and social responsibility. By combining AI-driven platforms, a global dealer network, specialized equipment expertise, and rapid financial support, SANY is redefining the role of the private sector in crisis response. It demonstrates that industrial capability and humanitarian commitment can work as one force--turning construction power into a source of hope and recovery. It reflects SANY's commitment to using industrial capability not only to build infrastructure, but also to support communities when it matters most.

