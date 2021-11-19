'Traditional' and 'Sensitive' Santa Experiences complemented by virtual 'Storytime with Santa' provide safe, convenient ways to connect with the man in red

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 Santa is officially back in town with Cadillac Fairview (CF) offering Canadian families a magical and safe experience this holiday season, in person for the first time since 2019. CF and Santa's crew of helpers have been working day and night to prepare for his Nov. 19 arrival at participating CF properties across the country.



Santa's log cabin has been designed with increased safety considerations for guests, including physical distancing measures, and staggered appointments by reservation-only to increase time between new visitors and to allow for enhanced cleaning between sessions. Visitors will be asked COVID-19 pre-screening questions prior to participation and may be required to show proof of vaccination based on provincial regulations. In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, Santa, his helpers and guests will be physically distanced and required to wear masks until the photo moment. Proceeds from each $5 ticket will be donated to local charities, sharing the joy of the holiday season with those in need.

To create memorable and magical experiences for all, CF is proud to give the gift of choice this holiday season, offering three varieties of Santa-focused experiences: Traditional Santa, Sensitive Santa (arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families at participating properties) and virtual Storytime with Santa on December 4 & 18, hosted on Facebook Live.

For more details on each Santa experience, please visit CF's Holiday Hub .

To celebrate Santa's arrival and long-awaited return, CF invites you onsite to capture the experience sure to bring joy to families nationwide.

WHAT: CF's Traditional Santa Experience

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19 - December 24, 2021

WHERE: Santa's Log Cabin

WHO: Interviews with regional spokespeople and shoppers

Photo/B-roll Opp: Excited Canadians and children rediscover the magical holiday feeling with a special in-person visit and photoshoot with Santa

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday .



