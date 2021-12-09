LAVAL, QC, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Marking 100 years since the discovery of insulin at Connaught Laboratories, the predecessor of Sanofi Canada, the researchers responsible for the diabetes drug – Frederick Banting, Charles Best, James Collip and John Macleod – will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame for their contributions to Science, Technology and Innovation in Canada. Prior to 1921, it was exceptional for people living with type 1 diabetes to have a life expectancy of more than one or two years.i

In honour of this incredible discovery and landmark anniversary, a portion of Sanofi Canada's sponsorship of this year's Canada's Walk of Fame Induction supports a charity donation in honour of Banting, Best, Collip and Macleod.

"The legacy of Banting, Best, Collip and Macleod and Sanofi's Canadian heritage as a pioneer in transforming the treatment of diabetes continue to inspire Sanofi to this day," said Sabina Steinkellner, General Manager of General Medicines, Sanofi Canada. "On this milestone year, we're embracing the science of the past with the progress and innovation of the future to simplify the care journey for Canadians living with diabetes."

Sanofi Canada firmly believes in encouraging children and youth to develop the skills and competencies achieved through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). By working with industry leaders to offer programs that are inclusive, embrace diversity and break down barriers to STEM learning, the company is helping students and professionals become scientific and industry leaders. We are proud of the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant, which is awarded annually and is designed to inspire students to embrace high school science by supporting public schools in updating lab equipment by awarding four $50,000 grants.

"The ground-breaking discovery of insulin by Banting, Best, Collip and Macleod in 1921 has saved and improved the lives of millions of people with diabetes in Canada and all over the world," said Ian Gardner, CEO and Co-Founder, Diabetes Care Community. "We are thrilled that their contribution to science and their discovery's life-changing impact on the diabetes community is being recognized by Canada's Walk of Fame, celebrating this incredible 100th anniversary milestone."

Each bringing unique skills and insights to the table, Banting, Best, Collip and Macleod achieved one of the twentieth century's greatest medical discoveries through collaboration. Awarded the 1923 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, it is estimated that insulin has saved 300 million lives… and counting.ii

"Banting, Best, Collip and Macleod's passion and determination 100 years ago reminds us how extraordinary Canadian innovation is and how Canada continues to lead the world," said Jeffrey Latimer, Chief Executive Officer, Canada's Walk of Fame. "We are proud to welcome these remarkable researchers to Canada's Walk of Fame, to stand on the same stage as other great Canadians, and to honour their profound contribution to humanity."

Canada's Walk of Fame and CTV will recognize this year's Inductees and Honorees in an all-new primetime special, CELEBRATING GREATNESS: CANADA'S WALK OF FAME 2021, premiering Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV.

About Sanofi Canada

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

The world of diabetes is ever-changing, and the way we work is more entrepreneurial than in years past. What hasn't changed is Sanofi Canada's commitment to Canadians living with diabetes and their healthcare providers.

About Canada's Walk of Fame

Canada's Walk of Fame is a national not-for-profit organization that inspires all Canadians by proudly shining a light on extraordinary achievers and their journeys. Canada's Walk of Fame recognizes the significant impact of Canadian accomplishments and provides the foremost national platform to celebrate achievement in the fields of Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Athletics, Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Humanitarianism, and Science, Technology & Innovation. Current programs include the RBC Emerging Musician Program, the Community Hero Program (Presented by MLSE and Scotiabank), Canada's Walk of Fame Hometown Stars, presented by Cineplex, and the nationally televised broadcast designated by the CRTC as a program of national interest. Canada's Walk of Fame has over 190 inductions to date, with stars having a permanent place of tribute on the streets of Toronto's Entertainment District. For a complete list of Inductees along with more information on Canada's Walk of Fame visit: www.canadaswalkoffame.com

Canada's Walk of Fame was established in 1998 by founders Bill Ballard, Dusty Cohl and Peter Soumalias, with Dianne Schwalm and in partnership with Gary Slaight.

Canada's Walk of Fame is a registered charity. Charitable Registration Number 889896924RR0001.

