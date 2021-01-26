Reinforces Sanofi Canada's strong commitment to inclusion and diversity in the workplace, employee professional growth and fostering a positive and meaningful work environment.

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Sanofi Canada is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was made public today and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"Recognition like this reinforces our people first approach, and our commitment to inclusion, diversity and belonging continues to contribute to an inspiring workplace for our employees," says Marissa Poole, Country Lead, Sanofi Canada and General Manager Sanofi Genzyme. "What makes this award even more meaningful is that it is based on the independent perspectives of employees themselves, in industries across Canada. I am very proud of what we do, and how we work with our employees to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and Canadians."

Forbes and Statista selected the Canada's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey of a vast sample of more than 8,000 Canadians working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Our attractive benefits and rewards packages and plethora of learning and development opportunities make Sanofi Canada a welcoming and rewarding place to grow your career," says Marie-Pierre Lalande, Head of Human Resources for Sanofi Canada. "It is what helps us foster an enduring passion for the well-being of patients that is at the core of what we do, and we celebrate this recognition alongside every employee in Canada who makes this a reality each day."

This is the fourth similar honour for the organization in the last 18 months, a testament to the dedication of the entire Sanofi team across Canada. The company had previously earned a Gold-level Gender Parity Certification in September 2019, the first global biopharmaceutical company with a presence in Canada to do so. Sanofi was further awarded as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020 in November 2019, a recognition of the remarkable working environment offered to employees across the country, as well as being named a Top Employer for Greater Montreal in January 2020.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

Follow us on Twitter @SanofiCanada and on YouTube.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Emilija Businskas, [email protected]