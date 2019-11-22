Sanofi Canada named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sanofi Canada is proud to be named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020, a recognition of the exceptional working environment offered to employees by the company. This is only Sanofi's second application in the last five years, and the company has been successful both times; the company was previously named a Top Employer in Canada in 2016.

"This is an honour that we share with all of our employees across the country, who help cultivate a stimulating workplace that empowers every member of our team to make a difference," says Michael Mullette, President and CEO of Sanofi Canada. "At Sanofi, we dedicate ourselves to the well-being of patients and aspire to foster an environment where everyone can bring their passion to work every day."

This is the second similar honour that Sanofi Canada has received in the past several months, a testament to the engaging environment Sanofi strives to achieve. In September 2019, Sanofi Canada earned Gold-level Gender Parity Certification from Women in Governance, a first for a global biopharmaceutical company with a presence in Canada.

"Recognitions like these corroborate our continuous aspiration to be an employer of choice and remain highly competitive in terms of what we offer each employee," says Marie-Pierre Lalande, Head of Human Resources for Sanofi Canada. "Our commitment to diversity and inclusion, our attractive benefits and rewards packages as well as a plethora of internal learning opportunities make Sanofi Canada an excellent place to grow your career."

Currently in its 20th year, the Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees. Employers are evaluated using eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for our national competition. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Sanofi, Canada employs more than 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested in $127.4 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunities throughout the country.

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

