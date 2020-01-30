Sanofi Canada named a Top Employer in Montreal for 2020, the third similar recognition in the last six months

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Sanofi Canada is very proud to once again take its place among the best employers in Montreal, being named a Top Employer for Greater Montreal for 2020.

"This newest award is further proof of the great work and commitment that our team demonstrates every day, and it's a recognition that goes well beyond our operations in Montreal," says Michael Mullette, President and CEO of Sanofi Canada. "Our integrated 'Sanofi Canada' approach means that this recognition is something that all of our teams can share across Canada. Much like the patient-centric work that we do, it takes a strong team to maintain a work environment that is supportive and motivating. Being acknowledged in this way yet again is a success that each member of the Sanofi Canada team can be proud of."

This is the third similar honour for Sanofi Canada in the last six months. The company had previously earned a Gold-level Gender Parity Certification in September 2019, the first global biopharmaceutical company with a presence in Canada to do so, highlighting Sanofi's ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity in the workplace. The company was further honoured in November 2019 as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020, a recognition of the remarkable working environment offered to employees by the company across the country.

"We strive to create a positive workplace for all of our employees, and these recognitions show that our work is paying off," says Marie-Pierre Lalande, Head of Human Resources for Sanofi Canada. "Providing our employees with the best possible environment, complete with learning opportunities, flexible scheduling and internal recognitions, is not an end to itself. We will still challenge ourselves to do more, and this honour will push us to go even further."

With its Canadian headquarters located in Laval and a distribution centre in Kirkland, Sanofi Canada maintains a strong footprint in the Greater Montreal area. Our Montreal operations are an important complement to the company's world-leading vaccine research and production facility in Toronto, Ontario, Sanofi Pasteur, as well as our specialty care division in Mississauga ON, Sanofi Genzyme. Overall, the company directly employs nearly 2,000 people from coast-to-coast, in addition to the nearly $130 million investment each year in Canadian R&D, creating jobs, business and opportunities throughout the country.

About Montréal's Top Employers

Currently in its 15th year, Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, recognizing employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated using eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About Sanofi– www.sanofi.ca

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

