TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sanofi, a global healthcare company announced an investment of $180M (CAD) at its Toronto Campus to build and update infrastructure to minimize its environmental footprint. This investment will reduce carbon emissions by 30% and water usage by 20% across the site by 2025. Sanofi's 54-acre Campus located in Toronto is home to 2,000 employees and is where the company operates some of the most technologically advanced vaccine biomanufacturing facilities in the country.

Today's investment was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony for one of its key initiatives, the Energy Project, with special guests Franck Riester, France Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, Francophonie and French Nationals Abroad, Minister Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General and MPP for York Centre from the Government of Ontario and James Pasternak, Councillor for York Centre, City of Toronto.

Matthieu Puyet, Manufacturing and Supply Canada Head and Toronto Site Head, Sanofi

"As one of Canada's 2024 Top 100 Greenest Employers, it gives me great pride to see the lasting and sustainable impact we are making at the Toronto Campus and for our community. The Energy Project represents a significant way we are improving people's lives beyond our innovations in healthcare. This investment is in addition to a $2-billion CAD joint investment with governments at all levels at our Toronto Campus to build two new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facilities by 2027."

Minister Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, Francophonie and French Nationals Abroad

"It is a great source of satisfaction and honour to see that Sanofi, a global healthcare company created in France, has a rich 110-year history in Canada which includes significant contributions to the research, development, and production of medicines and vaccines worldwide.

The Toronto Campus is an exemplary model of sustainability through the reduction of carbon emissions in the pharmaceutical industry.

This investment perfectly reflects the French-Canadian ambition regarding energy transition, a key element of our bilateral cooperation."

Hon. Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General and MPP for York Centre, Government of Ontario

"The location of this facility continues a legacy that has existed for over 100 years as a place of scientific excellence, and I am proud to see its future unfold."

James Pasternak, Councillor for York Centre, City of Toronto

"It is once again a great honour to celebrate the great investments Sanofi is making in its Toronto Campus. Investing in site energy upgrades and carbon reduction targets is a national priority and having these funds generate jobs and new opportunities in medicine and life sciences, ensures Toronto remains a leader in supplying the world with medications that save and prolong lives. Sanofi remains a world leader and we are truly blessed to have it in the area I represent."

The Energy Project will ensure a reliable electrical and steam supply for current and future Toronto Campus buildings while reducing its carbon footprint and water consumption. The work for the Energy Project is set to be complete by 2025.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

In Canada, we employ over 2,000 people and invest annually 20% of our revenue in biopharma research, representing $1.2 billion CAD in R&D over the last decade, creating jobs, business, and opportunity throughout the country. We're also on track to deliver over $2 billion in new infrastructure investments by 2027, including two new vaccine manufacturing facilities at our Toronto Campus.

In 2024, we are celebrating 110 years of heritage dedicated to developing innovative health solutions for Canadians. What started as a small laboratory in May of 1914, recognized for having advanced some of the greatest contributions to public health, both nationally and globally, has evolved to become the largest vaccines biomanufacturing facility in Canada.

