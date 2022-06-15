LAVAL, QC, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Sanofi Canada is pleased to announce that the winners of the 30th annual Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition have been selected. This year's Competition took place during the 60th edition of Youth Science Canada's (YSC) Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF), where 98 projects from the junior, intermediate and senior categories competed for the Sanofi Biogenius Canada awards.

On May 19, 2022, nine special awards were presented by Sanofi Biogenius Canada during the CWSF virtual awards ceremony, including three winners in each of the junior, intermediate and senior categories. One of the winners was also awarded the Sanofi International BioGENEius Challenge Award and has the opportunity to represent Canada at the International BioGENEius Challenge, held at the prestigious BIO International Convention in San Diego, California from June 13-16 – the largest biotechnology event in the world.

From projects on artificial pancreas prototypes to E.coli defence, Sanofi Canada congratulates the winners in each special awards category, including:

Junior

Sage Elliot , grade 8, Fort St. John, British Columbia ; Magnetic Magic!

, grade 8, ; Magnetic Magic! Alpita Patro , grade 8, St. John's, Newfoundland ; Algae: The Future of Biofuel

, grade 8, ; Algae: The Future of Biofuel Mohamed Saleh , grade 8, Windsor, Ontario ; Pumpkin Plastic

Intermediate

Marissa Magsino , grade 10, Narol, Manitoba ; Behavioral Modification of Tenebrio Molitor by Toxins to Maximize the Biodegradation of Polystyrene

, grade 10, Narol, ; Behavioral Modification of Tenebrio Molitor by Toxins to Maximize the Biodegradation of Polystyrene Sohila Sidhu , grade 10, Windsor, Ontario ; Proof of Concept: Artificial Pancreas for Patients with Diabetes

, grade 10, ; Proof of Concept: Artificial Pancreas for Patients with Diabetes Ansh Vashisht , grade 9, Kamloops, British Columbia ; E. coli Defence: The Effect of Antibacterial T4r Bacteriophage on Escherichia Coli on Espheria Coli

Senior

Eunjo An, grade 11, Victoria, British Columbia ; Orange Peels as Biosorbents in the Treatment of Heavy Metal Wastewater

; Orange Peels as Biosorbents in the Treatment of Heavy Metal Wastewater Parmin Sedigh, grade 11, Kingston, Ontario ; Exposure to Glyphosate-based Herbicide and Zebrafish Fin Regeneration

; Exposure to Glyphosate-based Herbicide and Zebrafish Fin Regeneration Koral Kulacoglu and Hanze ( Louis) Wu , grade 11, Richmond Hill, Ontario ; FourSight: Analysis of Cancerous Genetic Profiles with Artificial Neural Networks

Sanofi International BioGENEius Challenge Award

Marissa Magsino , grade 10, Narol, Manitoba ; Behavioral Modification of Tenebrio Molitor by Toxins to Maximize the Biodegradation of Polystyrene

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"On behalf of everyone at Sanofi Canada, I would like to extend a huge congratulations to those who participated in this year's Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and to our 2022 Competition winners. We are inspired by your projects, your undeniable talent, and passion for STEM. You represent the future of science and I have no doubt that you all have bright futures ahead of you. I would also like to thank Youth Science Canada for their partnership and shared investment in fostering STEM learning and education. Together, we are empowering students across Canada to pursue scientific curiosity, develop innovative ideas, and gain invaluable experience which will help them pave the way for a future career in STEM."

Reni Barlow

Executive Director, Youth Science Canada

"YSC is thrilled to once again partner with Sanofi to host the Competition at the Canada-Wide Science Fair, which brought a new energy and group of talented participants to this year's Competition. We congratulate all participants and winners of the Sanofi Biogenius Canada special awards and look forward to seeing where the future of their innovative thinking will lead them."

For more information on the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition or Canada-Wide Science Fair, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-competition/ and https://youthscience.ca/science-fairs/cwsf.

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and Grant encourages students from coast-to-coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research ideas that can change lives – all before leaving high school.

About Sanofi Canada

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. In Canada, Sanofi employs approximately 2,000 people and in 2021, we invested more than $143 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

About Youth Science Canada

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through STEM projects. A registered charity incorporated in 1966, YSC delivers on its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo, Team Canada representation at international fairs and Smarter Science professional development for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides direct support to the more than 500,000 students who do STEM projects in any given year. For more information, visit youthscience.ca.

