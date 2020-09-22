Sanofi and GSK sign agreements with the Government of Canada to supply up to 72 million doses of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine

Signed agreements relate to vaccine candidate using Sanofi's recombinant protein-based technology combined with GSK's pandemic adjuvant

Both companies are committed to making their COVID-19 vaccine affordable and available globally

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Sanofi and GSK announce the signing of agreements with the Government of Canada for the supply of up to 72 million doses of an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, beginning in 2021.

"This announcement showcases our unwavering commitment to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is available to everyone when it comes to market," said Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur. "To address a global health crisis of this magnitude, it takes partnerships and we are grateful to Canada for its collaboration, and to GSK for partnering with us to develop a safe and effective vaccine."

Roger Connor, President of GSK Vaccines added, "GSK is proud to be working in partnership with Sanofi to make this vaccine available as soon as possible in Canada. Both companies have significant R&D and manufacturing capability worldwide and are already working hard to scale up production. This announcement from the Government of Canada supports our ongoing efforts."

Both companies' global manufacturing networks will play a pivotal role in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine for Canada. Additionally, Research and Development at Sanofi's Toronto vaccine manufacturing site will play a role in process and analytical development along with clinical manufacturing to support Sanofi Pasteur's overall global efforts to develop and manufacture a vaccine that protects against COVID-19.



"Sanofi has a long-standing legacy of developing safe and effective vaccines for Canadians," remarks Jean-Pierre Baylet, General Manager, Sanofi Pasteur Canada. "The partnership with the Government of Canada marks a key milestone in protecting and serving the Canadian population against COVID-19 and builds on our Toronto manufacturing site's more than 100-year history as a reliable public health partner."

Sanofi is leading the clinical development and registration of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a Phase 1/ 2 study was initiated on September 3 with a total of 440 subjects being enrolled. The companies anticipate results in early December 2020 to support the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 study before the end of the year. If the data is sufficient for regulatory application, it is planned to request regulatory approval in the first half of 2021. In parallel, Sanofi and GSK are scaling up manufacturing of the antigen and adjuvant respectively with the target of producing up to one billion doses in total per year, globally.

On the front lines in the fight against COVID-19

Sanofi is also developing a messenger RNA vaccine candidate in partnership with Translate Bio. This is in addition to continuing to develop, manufacture and supply a broad portfolio of life-saving vaccines and to ensure that patients have continued access to our medicines. More information about Sanofi's response to COVID-19 can be found here.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. GSK is the leading manufacturer of vaccines globally. For further information, please visit www.gsk.com

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

