Sankofa Square is ready to glow up this holiday season with the return of Winter Glow starting Thursday, December 5

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) is excited to announce the return of holiday fun for all in the heart of Toronto with Winter Glow .

Winter Glow will run from Thursday, December 5 to Sunday, December 22, from 4 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 12 pm to 10 pm on weekends.

Building on last year's inaugural Winter Glow event, the 2024 edition adds more glow with additional carnival rides, midway games, carnival treats, holiday music, live entertainment, special theme days, brand-hosted experiences and giveaways, and The Rotary Club of Toronto's 30-foot Tree of Remembrance lit up by the power of a Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Julian Sleath, General Manager of Sankofa Square shares, "We're excited to bring back Winter Glow for its second year, bigger and brighter than ever! This year's event will feature even more glowing lights, nostalgic rides, and festive entertainment. We're excited to have new sponsors, like Chevrolet Silverado EV, the BMO Eaton Centre Branch across the street, and other local business and community supporters join us in making a positive impact on our community. Winter Glow at Sankofa Square is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the season and a chance to bring people together in the heart of downtown Toronto."

"As GM's electric vehicle sales continue to accelerate, lighting the 30-foot Rotary Club Tree of Remembrance at Winter Glow with the battery power of our Chevrolet Silverado EV also shines a light on GM's lineup of electric vehicles. It's an inspiring way to celebrate a historic 2024 and showcase the bright future of electric mobility," says Shane Peever, GM VP Sales, Service & Marketing.

Admission

Admission to Winter Glow is free. Ride tickets are $6 for a single ticket, $20 for 4 tickets, or $37 for 8 tickets. Tickets can be purchased onsite or in advance at sankofasquare.ca/winterglow . Midway games, carnival treats, and more are available for purchase onsite.

Don't Miss Out!

There will be other surprises throughout Winter Glow! Visit sankofasquare.ca/winterglow frequently for updates, subscribe to the Sankofa Square Newsletter, and follow #SankofaSquare and #WinterGlowTO hashtags on social media.

Winter Glow is produced by Sankofa Square in partnership with The Thornton-Smith Corporation, Astro Amusements, and The Rotary Club of Toronto.

Winter Glow Sponsored by: Chevrolet Silverado EV

Family Weekend Sponsored by: BMO Eaton Centre Branch and Thornton-Smith Corporation

Community Supporters: Downtown Yonge BIA and Barberian's Steak House

Winter Glow Highlights

Chevrolet Silverado and GM EV Experience

GM Canada is showcasing its electric lineup at Toronto's Winter Glow holiday event, with the Chevrolet Silverado EV illuminating The Rotary Club of Toronto's 30-foot Tree of Remembrance. Opening day features include the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, and Chevrolet Equinox EV, along with festive décor, branded EV-themed giveaways, and the chance to meet OnStar Santa. Attendees can explore vehicle capabilities, register for test drives, and engage with OnStar promotions, all while experiencing GM's electric innovation.

The Rotary Club of Toronto Tree of Remembrance

The Rotary Club of Toronto's 30-foot Tree of Remembrance invites visitors to donate and write a message to a loved one on a yellow ribbon that will be attached to the tree. This fundraising initiative supports local charities through The Rotary Club of Toronto and its Foundation.

Carnival Rides, Games, and Treats

Astro Amusements' brightly lit 45-foot Ferris Wheel and the Great Canadian Carousel return with the addition of the colourful and spinning Teacups ride. Indulge the sweet tooth and enjoy mini donuts, hot chocolate, and more before testing your midway game skills.

Music & Entertainment

Traditional and contemporary holiday hits will be streamed on to the Square thanks to music provided by Chevrolet Silverado EV partner SiriusXM. Plus buskers, holiday carolers, and other entertainment surprises throughout Winter Glow. Don't miss the special opening night performance by St. Michael's Choir School! Additional information can be found at sankofasquare.ca/winterglow .

Photo Ops

Winter Glow is a perfect spot to capture glowing photo memories whether on a carnival ride or in front of a giant tree! Also, don't forget to visit the free Winter Glow 360° Photo booth on Opening Night. Make sure to tag us on your socials with #SankofaSquare and #WinterGlowTO.

Special Dates

Opening Night

Thursday, December 5 — Let's light it up! Join us for a dazzling opening night kick-off as we light up Winter Glow! Watch as the Chevrolet Silverado EV starts up and electrifies the holiday season, illuminating The Rotary Club of Toronto's Tree of Remembrance. Enjoy a special performance by St. Michael's Choir School and exciting giveaways. Don't miss this unforgettable night of holiday cheer!

Family Weekend

Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 — Bring the whole family to Winter Glow's Family Weekend for a magical holiday experience! Enjoy special family-friendly activities, live performances, and other surprises. Families will enjoy discounted rides, games, food, and beverages. Create lasting memories together among the dazzling lights, carnival rides, and delicious treats. Family Weekend is sponsored by BMO Eaton Centre Branch and The Thornton-Smith Corporation.

Student Night

Tuesday, December 10 — Calling all students! Join Winter Glow's Student Night on Tuesday, December 10 for a night of fun and excitement. Students will enjoy discounted rides, food, and beverages with their Student ID. Dance the night away to a special guest DJ, capture unforgettable moments with friends, and experience the magic of the season.

Brand Experiences, Pop-ups & Giveaways

Throughout Winter Glow, a rotating showcase of brand experiences and product sampling pop-ups will add to the festive fun. This year, SHEIN is bringing holiday cheer to Winter Glow with a festive pop-up experience you won't want to miss! Stop by Thursday to Sunday during the opening weekend to check out SHEIN's larger-than-life Box Santa and get in the holiday spirit. Snap a photo with Santa, tag #SHEINboxsanta, and claim a free gift while supplies last. Visit sankofasquare.ca/winterglow for the latest information on participating brands and experiences.

Website: sankofasquare.ca/winterglow

Social Media: #SankofaSquare #WinterGlowTO

Images and video from last year's Winter Glow can be found in this Google Drive folder .

Please visit sankofasquare.ca/blog/bringing-back-the-glow for the full media release and complete program guide.

