Saniflo Canada expands its business-development and marketing-support teams with 7 key internal appointments

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Phil Warren , Managing Director for Saniflo Canada, a division of Group SFA, the world leader in above-the-floor macerating and grinding toilets and drain pumps, recently announced seven major personnel appointments to better position the company for growth in 2022 and beyond.

The company has named three new Business Development Managers to maintain relationships with current accounts and to recruit new ones across Canada : Eric Delorosbil in Eastern Canada , Clifford Bassey for the two far Western provinces, and Nizar Sebti for the Central Region. The trio will share similar responsibilities in their respective territories, including working with wholesalers, contractors and specifying engineers, generating sales leads, communicating and implementing sales and marketing programs, optimizing customer service, and working to achieve the company's sales and market-share goals.

— Delorosbil joined Saniflo last September to assume his current position, covering Quebec and the Maritime Provinces. The seven-year industry veteran is well-known in that Eastern territory, having covered it as a sales agent for Saniflo Canada rep King Marketing Ltd. ( Richmond, BC ) since 2015. Delorosbil will continue to be based in Quebec and report to Warren.

— For Sebti, the appointment to Central Business Development Manager is a promotion from his previous post as Saniflo Canada Technical Support Specialist. Working remotely and reporting to Warren and Regional Sales Manager Robert Marchio , Sebti is covering Ontario , Manitoba and Saskatchewan . He joined Saniflo in December 2019 after receiving his Technical Engineering Certificate from Centennial College in Toronto .

— Bassey is a newcomer to the plumbing industry and to the company. Before joining Saniflo Canada in December, he previously oversaw various properties for the real estate management company FirstService Residential in Vancouver, BC . Continuing to be based there, Bassey will cover British Columbia as well as Alberta , while reporting to Warren.

Saniflo Canada has also announced four additional personnel appointments in the areas of marketing, administrative, and technical-service support.

Deann Brown , another newcomer to the industry and Saniflo Canada, has been appointed to the newly created position of Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for developing, communicating and managing all company marketing initiatives in pursuit of its master marketing goals. Reporting to Warren, Brown collaborates with all three sales divisions across Canada , as well as the customer service team and U.S. Marketing and Communications Manager Teresa Cardona . A career marketing professional, she held numerous marketing and brand management positions with various business entities for more than 17 years before joining Saniflo Canada in December. A 2001 graduate of the University of Waterloo , Brown also holds an M.B.A. from Wilfrid Laurier University .



— Before coming to Saniflo Canada in August 2021 , Franca E Silva worked four years as an information technology analyst for Fiotec – Fiocruz in his native country of Brazil after obtaining a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro in 2014. In 2019, he relocated to Canada to study Information Technology Business Analysis Operations at Conestoga College, earning a postgraduate degree in 2020.

— A 10-year plumbing industry veteran, St-Louis joined Saniflo Canada in December after working as a (Master Plumber) installer and service technician with a variety of fixture and pump products, including the Saniflo offering.



Commenting on the importance of these seven appointments, Warren notes: "With these new team members in place, Saniflo Canada will strive to deliver the very best sales, marketing and technical support to our customers, helping them to expand their own sales and share of the plumbing market in Canada. Our company is well-positioned to continue growing our customer base and our brand nationwide."

