Sangfor Technologies Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in Cybersecurity Services

Sangfor is honored for delivering integrated, client-centric managed detection and response solutions that redefine cybersecurity service excellence across Asia-Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Sangfor Technologies has received the 2025 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the cybersecurity services industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy development and execution. This recognition highlights Sangfor's ability to scale comprehensive, customer-first security services while maintaining a strong innovation pipeline tailored to the dynamic cybersecurity demands of APAC.

Sangfor Technologies demonstrates its capability to align strategic priorities with regional threat landscapes and execute its managed detection and response (MDR) service with measurable impact. "At the core of Sangfor's value proposition is its ability to consolidate cybersecurity service delivery into a cohesive, self-sustaining ecosystem. The company consistently delivers a well-calibrated balance between operational efficiency and service performance for its clients," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst for security at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a vision to simplify and improve digital transformation security, Sangfor Technologies has demonstrated strong strategic agility in the managed security services space. The company's MDR platform, Athena MDR, integrates network and endpoint telemetry with proprietary extended detection and response (XDR) and GenAI-powered engines. This ensures clients benefit from unmatched visibility and fast response across hybrid IT environments, addressing one of APAC's most critical cybersecurity challenges: real-time situational awareness amid a growing talent shortage.

Innovation is foundational to Sangfor's service architecture. By leveraging a proprietary technology stack and a consultative service delivery model, Sangfor ensures high-quality, scalable cybersecurity operations for organizations of all sizes.

"We're honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan Strategy Leadership Recognition in Cybersecurity Services for Sangfor Athena MDR," said Darren Du, Vice President of Sangfor International Market. "Athena MDR, together with Athena XDR, forms the backbone of our Security Operations Series. In today's complex threat landscape—where cyberattacks are increasingly sophisticated and the skills gap continues to widen—we believe it's essential to combine advanced technology with expert human insight. This synergy empowers us to help customers bridge critical gaps across people, processes, and technology, delivering stronger, more resilient protection."

The company's differentiated approach is evident in its high-touch client engagement model. Each MDR client is supported by a dedicated Customer Success Manager and multilingual, 24/7 security operations centers. With a proof-of-value process embedded into the sales cycle, clients gain early insight into Sangfor's capabilities, enhancing trust and transparency. Sangfor also stands out with its dynamic communication practices, including mobile-first messaging during incident response, driving faster collaboration and resolution.

Sangfor's regional presence, bolstered by local points of presence in Malaysia and Indonesia and over 70 global offices, reinforces its commitment to compliance-ready service delivery tailored to local data residency requirements. This regional focus, coupled with scalable MDR deployment models based on monitored compute assets, empowers organizations across sectors—from small businesses to large enterprises—to access enterprise-grade protection.

Frost & Sullivan commends Sangfor Technologies for setting new standards in strategic execution, service innovation, and regional market responsiveness. The company's 19.5% year-over-year growth in managed security services revenue, paired with a 91% renewal rate in 2024, underscores the market's confidence in Sangfor's ability to deliver value, resilience, and operational readiness.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that has effectively leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy resulting in stronger market share, enhanced brand positioning, and high levels of customer satisfaction. The recognition honors organizations that demonstrate a clear understanding of market dynamics and translate that insight into impactful, forward-looking strategies.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions celebrate companies in regional and global markets for demonstrating superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts evaluate market participants through extensive primary and secondary research to identify those setting benchmarks for best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 8,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan