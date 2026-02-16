Azbil Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC and Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognitions for Sustainable Smart Infrastructure and Smart Building Solutions

Azbil is recognized for its leadership in sustainable smart infrastructure, cutting-edge building automation, and people-centric innovation across Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Azbil Corporation has received the 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Recognition in the Sustainable Smart Infrastructure industry and the 2025 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognition in the Smart Building Solutions industry.

These recognitions highlight Azbil's continued leadership and commitment to advancing automation and delivering intelligent, sustainable, people-centered solutions, that support national net-zero agendas, elevate infrastructure resiliency, and accelerate energy-efficient transformation in some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

According to Ravi Krishnaswamy, Managing Director and Regional Leader at Frost & Sullivan APAC, "Azbil demonstrates industry-leading smart building capabilities by integrating advanced automation and digital-twin technologies with a profound commitment to environmental stewardship, delivering measurable energy efficiency, resilience, and long-term operational value for the built environment across the region."

Guided by its long-standing corporate philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil has strengthened its solutions portfolio with advanced building management systems, smart sensors, digital twins, and AI-driven optimization tools. Azbil's initiatives in Southeast Asia--including major deployments across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam--highlight its ability to tailor solutions to local infrastructure needs and regulatory frameworks, as well as enabling its customers to achieve significant reductions in energy consumption, carbon emissions, and lifecycle operating costs.

Sustainability is central to Azbil's market leadership. Through its advanced energy management solutions and commitment to low-carbon technologies, Azbil supports governments and enterprises striving to meet national climate goals. Its expertise in both hardware and digital ecosystems allows organizations to pursue decarbonization initiatives with confidence, backed by reliable insights and measurable outcomes.

"We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's recognition, winning both the Asia Pacific Sustainable Smart Infrastructure and the Southeast Asian Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year Award. These awards reaffirm Azbil's consistent commitment to innovative sustainability and human-centered automation, which also highlights our dedication to delivering smart building solutions that improve lives. Looking ahead, Azbil will continue to pioneer solutions that shape the future of sustainable smart infrastructure and strengthen our role as a trusted industry partner," said Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada, Managing Corporate Executive and President of Building Systems Company, Azbil Corporation.

Frost & Sullivan commends Azbil for its outstanding strategic leadership, technological innovation, and customer partnership. The company's integrated automation platforms, continued investment in sustainable smart building solutions, and ability to deliver measurable performance improvements set a new benchmark for excellence across Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2025, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated Japanese yen 300.4 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/ .

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan